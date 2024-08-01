Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
46.33%
46.33%
46.33%
46.3%
46.3%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
36.48%
36.69%
37.12%
38.39%
38.16%
Non-Institutions
17.17%
16.96%
16.53%
15.29%
15.53%
Total Non-Promoter
53.66%
53.66%
53.66%
53.69%
53.69%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally.Read More
