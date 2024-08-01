JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.85
58.85
58.85
58.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,022.6
2,664.89
2,393.5
2,020.07
Net Worth
3,081.45
2,723.74
2,452.35
2,078.92
Minority Interest
Debt
766.77
844.65
992.9
1,143.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
341.15
371.16
369.62
427.93
Total Liabilities
4,189.37
3,939.55
3,814.87
3,650.4
Fixed Assets
3,010.67
2,772.22
2,836.28
2,889.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,450.14
924.32
937.94
750.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
72.88
211.59
275.29
363.81
Networking Capital
-573.37
-303.29
-573.47
-712.59
Inventories
762.23
700.4
491.19
315.5
Inventory Days
35.56
26.26
Sundry Debtors
40.15
60.51
34.48
53.68
Debtor Days
2.49
4.46
Other Current Assets
415.85
419.01
200.28
293.05
Sundry Creditors
-508.21
-514.44
-307.98
-389.63
Creditor Days
22.3
32.43
Other Current Liabilities
-1,283.39
-968.77
-991.44
-985.19
Cash
229.05
334.71
338.83
359.09
Total Assets
4,189.37
3,939.55
3,814.87
3,650.4
The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally.Read More
