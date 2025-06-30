iifl-logo
JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

30 Jun 2025 , 08:00 PM

JK Cement has announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share for the financial year 2024–25, according to a regulatory update shared with stock exchanges on June 30.

The company’s board had initially approved the dividend at its meeting held in late May. The payout reflects 150% on the face value of ₹10, and will be issued to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register as of July 8, 2025, the officially set record date.

Following that, the book closure period will run from July 9 through July 18. During this period, JK Cement is scheduled to hold its 31st Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will formally vote on the proposed dividend.

As with all final dividend declarations, the payment is subject to shareholder approval. If cleared, the distribution will be made shortly after the AGM concludes.

Founded in 1975, JK Cement began with a single grey cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, and has since grown into one of India’s major cement producers. It holds a strong position in both grey and white cement segments, with operations spread across multiple regions.

