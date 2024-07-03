JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,798.17
3,483.69
3,304.78
3,423.81
3,027.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,798.17
3,483.69
3,304.78
3,423.81
3,027.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.46
51.89
25.11
31.01
26.51
Total Income
2,819.63
3,535.58
3,329.89
3,454.82
3,054.2
Total Expenditure
2,492.24
2,845.29
2,891.31
3,005.89
2,606.92
PBIDT
327.39
690.29
438.58
448.93
447.28
Interest
91.51
83.73
66.7
64.13
69.27
PBDT
235.88
606.56
371.88
384.8
378.01
Depreciation
146.57
133.58
112.37
115.58
112.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
44.06
148.89
77.94
74.13
74.36
Deferred Tax
-3.11
11.88
5.91
2.84
14.04
Reported Profit After Tax
48.36
312.21
175.66
192.25
176.86
Minority Interest After NP
-7.95
11.53
4.52
5.84
4.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
56.31
300.68
171.14
186.41
172.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
8.89
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
56.31
291.79
171.14
186.41
172.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.79
25.55
14.54
15.84
14.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
58.85
58.85
58.85
58.85
58.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.7
19.81
13.27
13.11
14.77
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.72
8.96
5.31
5.61
5.84
The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally.Read More
