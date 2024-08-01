JK Lakshmi Cement reports 108.60% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

On Wednesday (July 31), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd reported a 108.6% YoY increase in net profit of ₹156.3 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

In the same quarter, JK Lakshmi Cement reported a net profit of ₹74.9 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.

EBITDA increased by 10.1% to ₹184.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹167.5 Crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 12.8% in the reporting quarter, up from 10.3% in the same period last fiscal year.

JK Cement’s overall expenses in the June quarter were ₹1,461.61 Crore, down 10% from the previous year. JK Lakshmi Cement’s overall income for the first quarter of this fiscal year was ₹1,576.96 Crore, a 9.44% decrease from the same period last year.

At around 2.23 PM, JK Lakshmi Cement was trading 2.60% lower at ₹863.90, against the previous close of ₹887 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹885, and ₹851.60, respectively.

