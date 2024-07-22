JK Cement’s Q1 profit soars 67% to ₹185 Crore

On July 20, JK Cement Ltd announced a substantial 67% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 2024. The company reported a net profit of ₹184.82 crore, up from ₹110.73 crore in the same period the previous year. This remarkable rise in profit underscores the company’s strong financial performance and effective business strategies.

The company’s revenue from operations edged up by 1.62% during the quarter. It stood at ₹2,807.57 crore, compared to ₹2,762.63 crore in the corresponding period last year. This slight increase in revenue indicates a steady demand for JK Cement’s products and suggests stable business growth.

At the time of writing on July 22, 2024 at 9:30 am shares of JK Cement Ltd is currently trading at ₹4398 which is a 2.65% gain than the previous close. JK Cement Ltd stock has gained a total of 39% in the last one year, and witnessed a 14% gain since the beginning of the year.

JK Cement’s total income for Q1 FY25 increased by 2.07%, reaching ₹2,852.31 crore. This growth in total income reflects the company’s robust operational performance. Despite this increase in income, the company’s total expenses remained flat at ₹2,579.14 crore for the quarter, demonstrating effective expense management and operational efficiency.

JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally. The company was established in 1975 with its first grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

The company has significantly expanded its production capabilities over the years. JK Cement now boasts an installed Grey Cement capacity of 24 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA), positioning it as one of India’s top cement manufacturers. It also has a substantial White Cement capacity of 1.20 MnTPA and wall putty capacity of 1.2 MnTPA, enhancing its global market presence.

JK Cement has established a strong international presence, with its white cement products distributed across 43 countries. The company operates two key international subsidiaries: JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC in the UAE and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd, expanding its footprint in global markets.

JK Cement is dedicated to delivering innovative products and solutions that cater to diverse customer needs. The company emphasizes high standards of quality, productivity, and sustainability, which are pivotal to its success. This commitment drives shareholder value and supports long-term growth.

The impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY25 highlight JK Cement’s robust market position and growth potential. The company’s focus on maintaining operational efficiency and managing expenses effectively positions it well for continued success and future expansion in the competitive cement industry.