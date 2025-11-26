iifl-logo

JK Lakshmi Cement to inject ₹1,816 crore to expand production capacity

26 Nov 2025 , 01:54 PM

JK Lakshmi Cement announced that it is planning to invest ₹1,816 crore for expansion of its  manufacturing capacity in Chhattisgarh. The company said it plans to increase its clinker production capacity by 2.31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and cement grinding capacity by 1.2 MTPA. This is supported by a proposed investment of ₹1,816 crore.

The company has entered into a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed investment during the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event held on Tuesday in New Delhi. This was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

With this new capacity, the company could be able to boost its ability to serve rapidly accelerating markets across Eastern and Central India.

At around 12.32 PM, JK Lakshmi Cement was trading 1.38% lower at ₹770.85, against the previous close of ₹781.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹790.25, and ₹770.15, respectively.

The expansion supports JK Lakshmi Cement’s goal of increasing capacity to about 30 MTPA in the coming years.

Over the last decade, the company has been instrumental in bolstering Chhattisgarh’s industrial landscape since setting up an integrated plant in Durg in 2015.

The company has carried out several numerous initiatives. This includes a manufacturing facility having a capacity of 1.8 MTPA of clinker and 2.7 MTPA of cement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

