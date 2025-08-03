iifl-logo

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

3 Aug 2025 , 07:56 PM

JK Lakshmi Cement saw its net profit more than double in the first quarter of FY26, touching ₹149.88 crore, up from ₹56.68 crore a year earlier. The sharp rise in earnings was driven by stronger demand for cement, steady growth in sales volumes, and some relief on the fuel cost front, a combination that helped the company improve its operating margins.

Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹1,763.14 crore, an increase of nearly 12% over the same period last year. Costs rose too, but at a more moderate pace. Total expenses stood at ₹1,559.26 crore, up around 6.7%, allowing the company to hold on to a larger share of its earnings.

During the quarter, cement dispatches stood at 33.26 lakh tonnes, reflecting nearly 10% year-on-year growth. Demand was supported by continued activity in the housing and infrastructure space, especially in the company’s key markets.

Chairperson and Managing Director Vinita Singhania attributed the profit growth to higher volumes, a well-balanced market mix, and a dip in fuel prices that had been weighing on margins in previous quarters.

