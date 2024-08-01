Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Coal India: The state-owned corporation declared a net profit of ₹10,943.5 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company’s revenue from operations was ₹36,464.6 Crore. The operating EBITDA was 5.6% in the first quarter of this fiscal year. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 39.3%.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank’s net profit increased by 9.5% year on year to ₹4,458.2 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending June 30. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹4,070 Crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The company recorded a 47% increase in net profit to ₹3,650 Crore for the June quarter, driven by cost reduction measures, favourable commodity prices, and foreign exchange gains. The automaker had a net profit of Rs 2,485 Crore in April-June FY24. In the June quarter, net sales reached ₹33,875 Crore, up from ₹30,845 Crore the year before.

Adani Power: The company’s overall net profit decreased by approximately 55% to ₹3,913 Crore in the June quarter compared to the previous year. The company’s net profit was ₹8,759 Crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. In the April-June quarter of 2024-25, total income fell to ₹15,474 Crore from ₹18,109 Crore the previous year.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group company posted a profit of ₹918.6 Crore, up 75% over the previous fiscal year’s first quarter. Revenue decreased by 7.9% to ₹54,771.4 Crore compared to the previous year.

Aster DM Healthcare: The hospital chain reported a net profit of ₹ 5,152.2 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹20 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed by 23.7% to ₹565.7 Crore from ₹457.2 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Prestige Estates: In the first quarter of 2024, the real estate firm’s net profit decreased by 3.4% to ₹307 Crore compared to the previous year. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹317.8 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed by 10.8% to ₹1,862.1 Crore from ₹1,680.9 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company recorded a 108.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹156.3 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹74.9 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore from ₹1,633.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Redington: The integrated technology solutions company reported a 15% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹217 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹255.2 Crore. The company posted its greatest revenue, which climbed by 0.5% to ₹21,283.3 Crore.

RITES: RITES announced that the company will issue one bonus share for each share owned by shareholders as of the record date. This is the second time the corporation has issued free shares. RITES has declared its first interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share, with a record date of August 8, 2024.

