JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Summary

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd was incorporated on 6th August 1938 in the State of Rajasthan. The Company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products like RMC & AAC Blocks with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Odisha. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programme with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.The Company began its journey in 1982 by setting-up a Cement Plant with a modest Capacity of 0.50 Million Tonnes at Sirohi in the State of Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to J.K Corp Limited from Straw Products Ltd in 24th February of the year 1995 and also in the same year entered into Multi Product Corporation Manufacturing Paper, Cement, and Magnetic Tape. In the year 1998, the company introduced a new brand Lakshmi Chattan. The Company during the year has bagged the prestigious Greentech Safety Award 2003-04 for Safety and Environment from the Greentech Foundation and the Golden Peacock National Award for Environment Management System from the World Environment Foundation.During the year 2004-2005, the company had exited from Magnetic Tape business and in the same year, the company changed its brand name from Lakshmi Cement into JK Lakshmi Cement. The Company during the year 2004-05 commenced marketing of Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC) from Gurgaon based plant under the brand name JK Lakshmi Ready Mix Concrete. The Company name was changed to JK Lakshmi Cement Limited with effect from 6th October of the year 2005. The Companys Scheme of de-merging its Investment Division to another company had been completed in the year 2005-06. The Scheme of Reconstruction, Arrangement and Demerger between JKLC and Ashim Investment Company Limited (AICL) had become effective from 31st March of the year 2006. JK Lakshmi Cement Limited was declared a winner of the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility for the year 2007. JKCL had commissioned its Phase I Captive Thermal Power (18 MW) plant in March of the year as its significant milestone. During the same year of 2007, the company had enhanced its Kilns, further, it started cement mills No.4 and 5.During FY2014, the Company completed the augmentation of Kiln Capacity resulting in increase in its clinker manufacturing capacity from 42.90 lac tonnes to 46.20 lac tonnes p.a. at its integrated plant at Jaykaypuram and Cement grinding Capacity from 52.93 lac tonnes to 66.43 lac tonnes by putting up an additional Grinding Unit at Jharli in Haryana and increasing capacity at its integrated plant in Sirohi by 7 lac tonnes p.a.In FY 2014, the Company commissioned its 6 MW Solar Power Project in Rajasthan During FY 2014, the Company commenced production of AAC Blocks with the brand name JK SMART BLOX at its state-of-the art plant at Jharli, Haryana. The AAC blocks, though relatively new in the country, are being extensively used in the developed countries and are a preferred alternative to the traditional red clay bricks.The Split Grinding Unit at Surat was commissioned in October 2016 thereby adding a capacity of 1.35 million MT. At the Durg Cement Plant, which was commissioned in March 2015, balancing and up-gradation of both the Cement Mills has been completed, taking the cement grinding capacity to 2.7 million MT by the end of the scal year 2017. Commissioning of Pyro Section at Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, Companys subsidiary, along with the 6 Kms long overland Belt Conveyor has been completed and trial commissioning of the Cement Mill has started. With this the integrated capacity of UCWL stands at 1.6 million MT.7.50 MW Waste Heat Recovery Project at Durg has been successfully commissioned in November 2017 and is generating power at rated capacity. The Company has already enhanced its Cement Capacity at Durg Plant from 1.80 Million Tonnes to 2.70 Million Tonnes and Clinker Capacity from 1.49 Million Tonnes to 1.95 Million Tonnes at a nominal Capital expenditure of Rs 50 Crore only. Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL), Companys Subsidiary had successfully started commercial production and with this commissioning, the Companys overall operating capacity including that of UCWL stands increased to 12.5 Million Tonnes as on 31st March 2018.As on 31 March 2018,the company has 3 subsidiaries and one associate company. During the year, the Company has made capital Investment of Rs 11.06 Crore on equipment or various capital schemes for conserving the energy resources. JK Lakshmi Cement Jhajjar Unit won the Safety Innovation Award 2019.JKLC is the winner of Institute of Directors (IOD) Golden Peacock Award for CSR-2019.During the FY2020,Privately placed Non-Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 20 Crore which were allotted on th 4 February 2010 were redeemed. The company bagged Global HR Excellence Awards by ET NOW-2020. The commissioning of the Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant of 7.5 MWin the FY19 and 20 MW Thermal Power Plant in the FY 20 has enabled the Company to contain its power cost at the Durg Plant. The expansion of Waste Heat Recovery Project in Jaykaypuram,Sirohi with an annual capacity of 10 MWis in full swing and is expected to be commissioned in July 2021.The operations & the financial results of the Company during the year ended March 31, 2020 were marginally impacted due to the shutdown of the Companys plants under the lockdown announced by the State/Central government after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.The Company has since resumed its operations at various plants in a phased manner since April, 2020 conforming to the guidelines of the government.The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.75 per equity share i.e. 75% for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021. During the quarter ended 31 March 2021,the Company has redeemed listed Commercial Papers (CPs) on their respective due dates and the same was duly intimated to the National Stock Exchange of lndia Limited. The outstanding balance of CP as on 31st March 2021 is ZERO.During Financial Year 2019-20, the Company commissioned a new Grinding Unit with an annual capacity of 0.8 Million tonnes at Cuttack, Odisha and a 20 MW Captive Thermal Power Plant at Durg, Chhattisgarh.During FY 2021-22, the Company commissioned Waste Heat Recovery Project with an annual capacity of 10 MW in Jaykaypuram, Sirohi.During FY 2022-23, the Company commissioned a 8 MW Floating Solar Power Plant at Sirohi Unit in Rajasthan.