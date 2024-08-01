|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 And Declaration Of Dividend If Any. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Appointment of Shri Bharat Hari Singhania as Chairman Emeritus for life term & Strategic Advisor to the Board w.e.f. 1st April 2024 and Redesignation of Smt. Vinita Singhania as Chairperson & Managing Director effective from 1st April 2024. Intimation of Record Date for Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
