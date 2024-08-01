Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 And Declaration Of Dividend If Any. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024