JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Board Meeting

784.05
(1.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

JK Lakshmi Cem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 And Declaration Of Dividend If Any. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Appointment of Shri Bharat Hari Singhania as Chairman Emeritus for life term & Strategic Advisor to the Board w.e.f. 1st April 2024 and Redesignation of Smt. Vinita Singhania as Chairperson & Managing Director effective from 1st April 2024. Intimation of Record Date for Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

JK Lakshmi Cem.: Related News

JK Lakshmi Cement reports 108.60% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

JK Lakshmi Cement reports 108.60% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

1 Aug 2024|02:26 PM

The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
JK Cement's Q1 profit soars 67% to ₹185 Crore

JK Cement’s Q1 profit soars 67% to ₹185 Crore

22 Jul 2024|09:32 AM

JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally.

Read More
Read More

