TO THE MEMBERS OF JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of proft and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flows statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its proft including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulflled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suffcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signifcance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulflled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters 1 Revenue recognition - Discounts, incentives, rebates etc. Our procedures included: For recognition of revenue: • Recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure as per Ind AS-115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". • We performed walkthroughs to understand the key processes and identify key controls related Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Refer Sub-note No III. (13) of Note 1 of Accounting Policy). • Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives, rebates etc. given to the customers on the Companys sales. • We performed revenue cut-off testing, by reference to bill dates of sales recorded either side of the financial year end had legally completed; and • Due to the Companys presence different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment, the assessment of the various types of discounts, incentives and rebate schemes, is material and considered to be complex and judgmental. • Selected a sample of sales contracts and read, analyze and identifed the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. For Recoanition of discount, incentive, and rebate • Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of faulty estimations over discounts, incentives, and rebates. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies relating to discounts, incentives, rebates, etc by comparing with applicable accounting standards. • Given the judgement required to estimate the amount of provisions, this is a key audit matter. • Assessing the design and testing the i mplementation and operating effectiveness of Companys internal controls over the approvals, calculation, provision and disbursement of discounts, incentives and rebates. • Obtaining managements calculations for discounts, incentives and rebates accruals under applicable schemes on a sample basis and comparing the accruals made with the approved schemes. • Obtaining and inspecting, on a sample basis, supporting documentation for discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and disbursed during the year as well as credit notes issued after the year end date to determine whether these were recorded appropriately. • Comparing the historical trend of payments and reversal of discounts, incentives and rebates to provisions made to determine the appropriateness of current year provisions. • Examining manual journals posted to discounts, rebates and incentives to identify unusual or irregular items. Based on our audit procedures we have concluded that revenue, discount, incentive and rebates is appropriately recognized, and that there was no evidence of management bias. 2 Evaluation of uncertain civil and indirect tax positions and recoverability of amount deposited under protest as recoverable Our Procedure included: The Company has material uncertain civil and indirect tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments of earlier years and demands as on March 31, 2024 from management. We have done assessment of the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. The eventual outcome of these litigations is uncertain, and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of significant judgement and estimation. The review of these matters requires application and interpretation of tax laws and reference to applicable judicial pronouncements. Based on management estimates and Independent legal opinion taken by Management of the Company, the liability against these matters wherever not yet certain have been shown as contingent liability in the current financial statements. Based on management judgement and the advice from legal and tax consultants and considering the merits of the case, the Company has recognized provisions wherever required and for the balance matters, where the management expects favourable outcome, these litigations have been disclosed as contingent liabilities in the financial statements unless the possibility of out fow of resources is considered to be remote. Our procedures on verification of the managements assessment of these matters included: Given the uncertainty and application of significant judgment in this area in terms of the eventual outcome of litigations, we determined this to be a key audit matter. • Understanding and evaluating process and controls designed and implemented by the management including testing of relevant controls. • Gaining an understanding of the civil and tax related litigations through discussions with the management, including the significant developments, additions and settlements during the year and subsequent to 31 March 2024. • Inspecting demand notices received from various tax authorities and evaluating the Companys written responses to those matters. • Evaluating the managements assessment on the 1 ikely outcome and potential magnitude by i nvolving experts on complex or significant matters as considered necessary; and • Assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures. We did not identify any significant exceptions to the managements assessment of the ongoing civil, income tax and indirect tax litigations as a result of the above procedures.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusions thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it

exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material, if individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suffcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiendes in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate

with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail to the extent stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules made thereunder, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) The comment relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such Controls, refer to our sep?rate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal fnancial Controls over financial reporting;

h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024, on its fnancial position in its standalone fnancial statements- Refer note 54, 55, 56 and 57;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Benefciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefciaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Benefciaries") or provide any

guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefciaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv

(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend relating to fnancial year 2022-23 declared or paid during the year ended March 31,2024, by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

b) As stated in Note 50 to the accompanying standalone fnancial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The Company had made the assessment for books of account as per defnition in the Act and identifed SAP as accounting software used for the creation and maintenance of books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded. Further, in case of the Company, audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. However, the audit trail feature facility was not enabled at the database level to log any data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 1 1 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the fnancial year ended March 31,2024.

For S. S. KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 000756N/N500441 SUNIL WAHAL Partner Membership No:- 087294 Place: New Delhi Date: May 23, 2024 UDIN :24087294BKAHJA4545

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited dated May 23, 2024 Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of

property, plant and equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment. All property, plant and equipment have been verified by the management according to the program. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification undertaken during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except as stated in noted no. 2 of the of the standalone financial statements.

Description of Prpoerty Gross Carrying (Value in Crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of company Lease Hold Land 4.02 Bihar Industrial Development Authority (BIADA). No July2015 BIADA has given a notice to the Company on 30.06.2020 that the amount paid by Company is forfeited. Against the Companys appeal the Honble High Court has directed BIADA to relook into allotment of alternative land. BIADA has agreed vide letter dtd- 25.03.2022 for allotment of fresh land elsewhere can be l ooked into.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory including inventory lying with third parties at

reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 73(vii) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns of current assets filed by the Company with banks do not have material variances with books of account.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, During the year the Company has provided loans and provided guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Details is as follows:

Amount Rs. in crores Guarantees Security Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries/Step-down subsidiaries - - 69.33 - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 125.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries/Step-down subsidiaries 1,220.77 - 69.33 - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 17.98

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, guarantees provided and investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not given any security or provided any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) In respect of loan(s) and advance in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, wherever applicable, in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under (to the extent applicable) with regard to deposits accepted from public. We have been informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or other Tribunal in this regard.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues

including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable and there are no undisputed statutory dues payable as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the records and information & explanations given to us, certain dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute and the forum where the dispute is pending are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount in Rs crore Period Forum where the dispute is pending Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 0.43 1992-1994 Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur 8.08 2005-2006 0.42 1995-2000 23.83 2015- 2020 Total Sales Tax 32.76 Rajasthan Finance Act, 2006 and Rajasthan Finance Act, 2020 Land Tax on Mining & Non- Mining land 10.46 2006 to 2012-13 Honble Supreme Court 1.04 2019-20 Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur 2.01 2020-21 2.01 2021-22 2.72 2022-23 1.26 2023-24 Total Land Tax 19.50 Entry Tax Exemption (Entry Tax Act, 1976) Entry Tax 3.83 2014-2017 Bilaspur High Court Total Entry Tax 3.83 Name of the Nature of Amount Period Forum where the Statue the Dues in Rs crore dispute is pending Central Excise Act Excise Duty 1.83 2015-2018 Add Commissioner, Jodhpur Cess on mining dispatches 1.22 1996-97 Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur Cenvat on Clean Energy Cess 2.28 2015-2017 CESTAT Coal Cess 6.59 2017-2022 DGGI Raipur Total Excise 11.92 Finance Act , 1994 Service Tax 6.64 2013-2014 Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur 2.95 2016-18 CESTAT, New Delhi Total Service Tax 9.59 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST on Development and Environment Cess 1.52 2017-2021 Additional Commissioner (Preventive) Total Goods and Service Tax 1.52 Income Tax Act Income Tax 1.67 2012-15 Commissioner of Income Tax, Kolkata TCS on DMF 0.56 2016-19 Bilaspur High Court Total Income Tax 2.23 Others: The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act National Mineral Exploration Fund 0.80 August 2015 to May 2015 Revision Application before Revisionary Authority, Ministry of Mines, New Delhi Environment and Health Cess (Rajasthan Finance Act, 2008; Rajasthan Environment and Health Cess Rules, 2008) Cess on limestone extraction 35.62 2008 to 2017 Supreme Court The Chhatisgarh Gram Panchayat Terminal Tax (Chhattisgarh Panchayat Raj Act, 1993) Road dispatches of clinker 1.44 April 15- Mar 19 Bilaspur High Court Electricity Duty Act Electricity Duty on WHR/CPP Plant 7.64 Nov17 to Sept22 Chief Electrical Inspector - Raipur Electricity Duty on WHR/CPP Plant 14.14 March15 to March24 Asst. Comm. Commercial Taxes, Sirohi E. Duty/WC/ Cross Subsidy 29.12 July 10 to July 13 Jodhpur High Court Cross Subsidy on Solar Power purchase 3.05 2022-23 Jodhpur High Court Total others 91.81

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, The

Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including

debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the order

are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related parties transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certif?cate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group has two Core Investment Company as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 52 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting

the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 58(a) to the standalone financial statements.

(xx) (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account

in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 58(a) to the standalone financial statements.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For S. S. KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 000756N/N500441 Place of Signature: New Delhi SUNIL WAHAL Date: May 23, 2024 Partner UDIN :24087294BKAHJA4545 Membership No:- 087294

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited dated May 23, 2024 on its standalone financial statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(g) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such Controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations, given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.