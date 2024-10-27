iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

J K Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,820.75
(2.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J K Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,678.58

6,328.27

5,463.76

4,758.17

yoy growth (%)

21.33

15.82

14.82

8.63

Raw materials

-1,270.97

-1,053.45

-860.71

-773.23

As % of sales

16.55

16.64

15.75

16.25

Employee costs

-504.17

-412.13

-390.9

-325.45

As % of sales

6.56

6.51

7.15

6.83

Other costs

-4,421.36

-3,348.79

-3,030.61

-2,898.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.58

52.91

55.46

60.92

Operating profit

1,482.07

1,513.89

1,181.53

760.66

OPM

19.3

23.92

21.62

15.98

Depreciation

-282.01

-244.67

-214.38

-186.26

Interest expense

-249.31

-223.16

-222.86

-245.35

Other income

142.79

113.35

85.88

127.64

Profit before tax

1,093.53

1,159.41

830.16

456.68

Taxes

-332.85

-389.72

-251.63

-97.85

Tax rate

-30.43

-33.61

-30.31

-21.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

760.67

769.69

578.52

358.83

Exceptional items

-130

-166.86

-178.15

-16.96

Net profit

630.67

602.82

400.37

341.87

yoy growth (%)

4.62

50.56

17.11

62.19

NPM

8.21

9.52

7.32

7.18

J K Cements : related Articles

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

Read More
JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR J K Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.