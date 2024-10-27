Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,678.58
6,328.27
5,463.76
4,758.17
yoy growth (%)
21.33
15.82
14.82
8.63
Raw materials
-1,270.97
-1,053.45
-860.71
-773.23
As % of sales
16.55
16.64
15.75
16.25
Employee costs
-504.17
-412.13
-390.9
-325.45
As % of sales
6.56
6.51
7.15
6.83
Other costs
-4,421.36
-3,348.79
-3,030.61
-2,898.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.58
52.91
55.46
60.92
Operating profit
1,482.07
1,513.89
1,181.53
760.66
OPM
19.3
23.92
21.62
15.98
Depreciation
-282.01
-244.67
-214.38
-186.26
Interest expense
-249.31
-223.16
-222.86
-245.35
Other income
142.79
113.35
85.88
127.64
Profit before tax
1,093.53
1,159.41
830.16
456.68
Taxes
-332.85
-389.72
-251.63
-97.85
Tax rate
-30.43
-33.61
-30.31
-21.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
760.67
769.69
578.52
358.83
Exceptional items
-130
-166.86
-178.15
-16.96
Net profit
630.67
602.82
400.37
341.87
yoy growth (%)
4.62
50.56
17.11
62.19
NPM
8.21
9.52
7.32
7.18
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
