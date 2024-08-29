iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR J K Cements Ltd

J K Cements Ltd Option Chain

4,609.45
(-2.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--3,600₹0.20%1250%
--3,700₹0.50%7500%
--3,750₹100%2500%
--3,800₹0.1-94.87%2,2500%
2500%₹4630%3,850--
--3,900₹0.70%8,8750%
--3,950₹10%2500%
5000%₹418.9546.92%4,000₹0.05-83.33%16,125-8.51%
--4,050₹0.05-50%125-50%
3,5000%₹357.8511.82%4,100₹0.9-40%5,375-6.52%
2,2500%₹276.80%4,150₹3.20%2,7500%
6,3750%₹222.950.76%4,200₹0.05-98.07%15,0008.10%
2,0000%₹216.40%4,250₹1.220%1,250-50%
14,000-0.88%₹156.222.89%4,300₹1-81.3%13,625-10.65%
5,2500%₹92.15-39.15%4,350₹0.5-92.85%4,50033.33%
11,750-5.05%₹5115.25%4,400₹2-89.92%10,250-6.81%
1,750-22.22%₹0.05-99.76%4,450₹0.05-99.79%3,125-3.84%
8,125-34.34%₹0.05-99.46%4,500₹89.72.28%3,625-3.33%
2,250-21.73%₹0.1-97.01%4,550₹115.40%2500%
20,625-11.76%₹0.05-94.11%4,600₹132.80%1,3750%
750-50%₹0.1-85.71%4,650₹507.250%00%
2,125-41.37%₹0.80%4,700₹312.150%3750%
1,6250%₹0.05-66.66%4,750₹326.750%3750%
6,3750%₹0.10%4,800--
1,0000%₹0.10%4,850₹493.90%1250%
1,125-43.75%₹0.1-90%4,900₹667.10%3750%
1250%₹0.250%4,950--
1,7500%₹0.10%5,000--
5,500-10.20%₹0.05-94.11%5,100--
18,625-2.61%₹0.05-85.71%5,200--

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

