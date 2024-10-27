iifl-logo-icon 1
J K Cements Ltd Shareholding Pattern

4,609.45
(-2.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

J K Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

45.68%

45.7%

45.7%

45.7%

45.8%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

39.99%

39.77%

39.3%

39.28%

38.66%

Non-Institutions

14.32%

14.52%

14.99%

15%

15.53%

Total Non-Promoter

54.31%

54.29%

54.29%

54.29%

54.19%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.68%

Non-Promoter- 39.99%

Institutions: 39.99%

Non-Institutions: 14.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

QUICKLINKS FOR J K Cements Ltd

