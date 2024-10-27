J K Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,093.53
1,159.41
830.16
456.68
Depreciation
-282.01
-244.67
-214.38
-186.26
Tax paid
-332.85
-389.72
-251.63
-97.85
Working capital
-67.72
501.04
387.68
84.32
Other operating items
Operating
410.93
1,026.05
751.81
256.88
Capital expenditure
775.33
539.84
1,228.97
65.17
Free cash flow
1,186.26
1,565.89
1,980.78
322.05
Equity raised
7,199.54
6,104.62
4,736.01
3,607.07
Investing
937.77
240.75
-68.27
98.88
Financing
354.38
309.02
498.93
-203.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
69.92
Net in cash
9,677.96
8,220.28
7,147.46
3,894.68
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.