J K Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,701.75
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

J K Cements FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,093.53

1,159.41

830.16

456.68

Depreciation

-282.01

-244.67

-214.38

-186.26

Tax paid

-332.85

-389.72

-251.63

-97.85

Working capital

-67.72

501.04

387.68

84.32

Other operating items

Operating

410.93

1,026.05

751.81

256.88

Capital expenditure

775.33

539.84

1,228.97

65.17

Free cash flow

1,186.26

1,565.89

1,980.78

322.05

Equity raised

7,199.54

6,104.62

4,736.01

3,607.07

Investing

937.77

240.75

-68.27

98.88

Financing

354.38

309.02

498.93

-203.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

69.92

Net in cash

9,677.96

8,220.28

7,147.46

3,894.68

J K Cements : related Articles

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

