J K Cements Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,560.12
2,807.57
3,105.77
2,934.83
2,752.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,560.12
2,807.57
3,105.77
2,934.83
2,752.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
140.13
44.74
55.18
38.45
29.33
Total Income
2,700.25
2,852.31
3,160.95
2,973.28
2,782.1
Total Expenditure
2,276.15
2,321.37
2,545.83
2,309.72
2,285.82
PBIDT
424.1
530.94
615.12
663.56
496.29
Interest
122.81
110.5
114.94
114.13
115.01
PBDT
301.29
420.44
500.18
549.43
381.28
Depreciation
146.29
147.27
153
140.44
140.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.38
51.68
-9.85
81.08
37.55
Deferred Tax
6.47
36.67
137.35
44.11
27.26
Reported Profit After Tax
136.15
184.82
219.68
283.8
175.73
Minority Interest After NP
10.32
-0.49
-0.07
-0.01
0.37
Net Profit after Minority Interest
125.83
185.31
219.75
283.81
175.35
Extra-ordinary Items
89.9
0
5.74
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.93
185.31
214.01
283.81
175.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.28
23.98
28.44
36.73
23.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77.27
77.27
77.27
77.27
77.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.56
18.91
19.8
22.6
18.02
PBDTM(%)
11.76
14.97
16.1
18.72
13.85
PATM(%)
5.31
6.58
7.07
9.67
6.38
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
