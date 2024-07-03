iifl-logo-icon 1
J K Cements Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,766.9
(-1.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

8,450.23

6,942.32

5,639.66

4,471.95

4,255.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,450.23

6,942.32

5,639.66

4,471.95

4,255.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

99.38

49.44

101.05

78.91

58.03

Total Income

8,549.61

6,991.76

5,740.71

4,550.87

4,314.02

Total Expenditure

6,965.37

5,977.89

4,541.45

3,377.63

3,394.63

PBIDT

1,584.24

1,013.86

1,199.26

1,173.24

919.38

Interest

338.19

211.03

197.12

193.61

210.24

PBDT

1,246.05

802.83

1,002.14

979.63

709.15

Depreciation

419.62

329.7

251.69

226.38

215.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

158.52

101.85

213.39

219.68

146.49

Deferred Tax

97.66

62.28

57.29

44.77

24.67

Reported Profit After Tax

570.25

308.99

479.77

488.79

322.57

Minority Interest After NP

-0.83

-5.07

-6.22

-5.02

-7.19

Net Profit after Minority Interest

571.08

314.06

485.99

493.81

329.76

Extra-ordinary Items

-10.35

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

581.43

314.06

485.99

493.81

329.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

73.91

39.99

62.09

63.26

41.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

77.27

77.27

77.27

77.27

77.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.74

14.6

21.26

26.23

21.6

PBDTM(%)

14.74

11.56

17.76

21.9

16.66

PATM(%)

6.74

4.45

8.5

10.93

7.57

J K Cements: Related NEWS

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

Read More
JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

Read More

