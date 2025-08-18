iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JK Cement to Invest ₹4,805 Crore in 7 MTPA Greenfield Expansion

18 Aug 2025 , 10:25 AM

JK Cement Ltd, one of India’s leading grey cement manufacturers and a key global player in white cement, has announced a major greenfield expansion plan. The company’s board has cleared a project to set up a new cement line with a total capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The expansion will include a 4 MTPA clinkerisation unit and a 3 MTPA cement grinding facility at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

In addition, the company will establish two split grinding units of 2 MTPA each, one in Rajasthan and another in Punjab. The total investment earmarked for this expansion stands at ₹4,805 crore.

Alongside the project announcement, JK Cement also confirmed key management changes. Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Shambhu Singh, who has been with the company for over 17 years, will retire on October 31, 2025.

His successor, Bhumika Sood, currently serving as Deputy Company Secretary, will take charge as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer from November 1, 2025. She will also be designated as Key Managerial Personnel and join the senior management team. The board has also elevated Raghav Moreshwar Tare, Group Financial Controller, to the role of Senior Management Personnel effective August 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Singhal, who previously held the Group Financial Controller position and was part of senior management, moved to a new role as Head Internal Audit & Risk Compliance on August 1, 2025. Since the post operates independently of management, he will no longer be classified as Senior Management Personnel.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Greenfield expansion
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • JK Cement
  • JK Cement News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|04:09 PM
Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:32 PM
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|01:44 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.