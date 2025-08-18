JK Cement to Invest ₹4,805 Crore in 7 MTPA Greenfield Expansion

JK Cement Ltd, one of India’s leading grey cement manufacturers and a key global player in white cement, has announced a major greenfield expansion plan. The company’s board has cleared a project to set up a new cement line with a total capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The expansion will include a 4 MTPA clinkerisation unit and a 3 MTPA cement grinding facility at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

In addition, the company will establish two split grinding units of 2 MTPA each, one in Rajasthan and another in Punjab. The total investment earmarked for this expansion stands at ₹4,805 crore.

Alongside the project announcement, JK Cement also confirmed key management changes. Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Shambhu Singh, who has been with the company for over 17 years, will retire on October 31, 2025.

His successor, Bhumika Sood, currently serving as Deputy Company Secretary, will take charge as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer from November 1, 2025. She will also be designated as Key Managerial Personnel and join the senior management team. The board has also elevated Raghav Moreshwar Tare, Group Financial Controller, to the role of Senior Management Personnel effective August 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Singhal, who previously held the Group Financial Controller position and was part of senior management, moved to a new role as Head Internal Audit & Risk Compliance on August 1, 2025. Since the post operates independently of management, he will no longer be classified as Senior Management Personnel.

