J K Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.27
77.27
77.27
77.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,276.12
4,562.42
4,174.4
3,655.82
Net Worth
5,353.39
4,639.69
4,251.67
3,733.09
Minority Interest
Debt
5,231.82
4,965.89
3,266.74
2,999.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,166.46
962.82
872.92
779.26
Total Liabilities
11,751.67
10,568.4
8,391.33
7,511.41
Fixed Assets
8,496.78
7,891.56
5,438.73
5,297.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,470.94
1,015.68
1,744.77
807
Deferred Tax Asset Net
112.54
149.84
134.44
185.32
Networking Capital
893.75
698.11
790.77
59.85
Inventories
1,067.53
863.54
1,113.57
686.66
Inventory Days
52.93
39.6
Sundry Debtors
460.4
410.76
397.79
316.09
Debtor Days
18.9
18.23
Other Current Assets
2,011.24
1,828.58
1,364.79
899.96
Sundry Creditors
-809.17
-753.21
-669.15
-549.95
Creditor Days
31.8
31.71
Other Current Liabilities
-1,836.25
-1,651.56
-1,416.23
-1,292.9
Cash
777.66
813.21
282.6
1,161.78
Total Assets
11,751.67
10,568.4
8,391.31
7,511.4
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
