|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.96
13.86
15.55
7.87
Op profit growth
-3.65
26.8
54.09
8.44
EBIT growth
-4.65
33.1
47.72
12.61
Net profit growth
-3.18
42.96
71.43
62.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.55
23.29
20.91
15.68
EBIT margin
16.05
20.36
17.42
13.62
Net profit margin
8.59
10.74
8.55
5.76
RoCE
14.74
17.53
15.85
12.29
RoNW
4.26
5.24
4.96
3.92
RoA
1.97
2.31
1.94
1.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
87.9
90.99
62.56
40.84
Dividend per share
15
15
7.5
10
Cash EPS
44.6
52.22
26.97
8.33
Book value per share
559.72
483.6
391.84
282.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.66
31.8
15.01
24.89
P/CEPS
54.51
55.41
34.82
122.03
P/B
4.34
5.98
2.39
3.59
EV/EBIDTA
13.89
14.99
7.79
10.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
24.14
Tax payout
-32.93
-35.65
-34.18
-24.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18
17.38
15.83
15.91
Inventory days
44.88
39.97
40.27
41.82
Creditor days
-36.87
-39.31
-46.02
-47.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.75
-5.32
-3.65
-2.4
Net debt / equity
0.87
0.64
0.94
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
2.55
1.56
2.36
3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-16.11
-16.24
-15.01
-15.96
Employee costs
-6.99
-6.99
-7.84
-7.33
Other costs
-58.33
-53.46
-56.22
-61.01
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
