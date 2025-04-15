iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 15th April 2025

15 Apr 2025 , 06:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GAIL: The PSU has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquisition of up to 26% stake in a US LNG (liquified natural gas) project. This also includes a 15-year gas sourcing contract. GAIL stated that it may source 1 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma business stated that it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus MedTech (France) SAS, in France. This is a significant step in the strategy announced by the company earlier for acquisition of a controlling stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, a French orthopedic firm. This new entity will be the vehicle via which Zydus intends to acquire the equity shares.

Aurobindo Pharma: The business announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded the inspection of the company’s wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Aurolife Pharma LLC’s, manufacturing facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. The inspection was done between March 24, 2025 to April 10, 2025.

HCLTech: The tech business stated that it has secured three new Google Cloud Partner specialisations. This includes generative AI services, cloud migration services, and infrastructure modernisation services. The company received the recognitions under the Google Partner Advantage Programme.

JK Cement: The cement producer stated that it will consider raising up to ₹500 Crore via private placement of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) at its meeting to be held on May 24. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top Stocks in News Today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • top stocks today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open gap-up on April 15, 2025

Indices may open gap-up on April 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|09:05 AM
Tata Power unit secures ₹4,500 Crore order from NTPC

Tata Power unit secures ₹4,500 Crore order from NTPC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|08:58 AM
Zydus Lifesciences sets up new unit in France

Zydus Lifesciences sets up new unit in France

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|08:58 AM
GAIL to acquire 26% stake in US LNG project

GAIL to acquire 26% stake in US LNG project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|08:58 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 15th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|06:15 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.