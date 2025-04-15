Top Stocks for Today - 15th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GAIL: The PSU has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquisition of up to 26% stake in a US LNG (liquified natural gas) project. This also includes a 15-year gas sourcing contract. GAIL stated that it may source 1 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma business stated that it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus MedTech (France) SAS, in France. This is a significant step in the strategy announced by the company earlier for acquisition of a controlling stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, a French orthopedic firm. This new entity will be the vehicle via which Zydus intends to acquire the equity shares.

Aurobindo Pharma: The business announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded the inspection of the company’s wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Aurolife Pharma LLC’s, manufacturing facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. The inspection was done between March 24, 2025 to April 10, 2025.

HCLTech: The tech business stated that it has secured three new Google Cloud Partner specialisations. This includes generative AI services, cloud migration services, and infrastructure modernisation services. The company received the recognitions under the Google Partner Advantage Programme.

JK Cement: The cement producer stated that it will consider raising up to ₹500 Crore via private placement of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) at its meeting to be held on May 24.

