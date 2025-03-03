JK Lakshmi Cement Reports 59.7% Profit Drop in Q3

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd reported its consolidated net profit at ₹60.46 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a net profit of ₹150.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations declined 12% to ₹1,496.83 crore from ₹1,702.84 crore during the same period. Sales volume dropped by 4.54% at 22.48 lakh tonnes for these three months.

Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said the profit fall was due to poor demand and pricing pressure in the firm’s core markets. Expenses during the quarter remained at ₹1,416.57 crore, down 5.9% than a year ago. Its total income, including other income, was at ₹ 1,505.87 crore, down 12.42% from a year earlier.