Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

J.K.CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Consolidated and standalone Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th september2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s Toshali Cements Pvt. Ltd ( WOS of J. K. Cement Ltd.) with J.K. Cement Ltd In- Principle Approved Selling of entire equity shares of Toshali logistics Pvt Ltd. (step down subsidiary of J.K. Cement Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.8.2024

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

J.K.CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

J.K.CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of Company is scheduled to be held at the Corporate Office of the Company at Prism Tower 6th Floor Gurugram Haryana on Sunday the 12th May 2024 interalia to (i) consider approve and take on record Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March 2024 (the said Financial Results) (ii) consider declaration of dividend for2023-24 if any on equity shares of the Company subject to confirmation by the shareholders and (iii) Raising of fund through private placement of Non Convertible Debentures upto RS-500 Crores in one or more tranches during one year from the date of 30th AGM - to consider and recommend to the Shareholders/Members for passing in 30th AGM (enabling resolution). Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 12.5.2024 Amalgamation of M/s ACRO Paints (WOS of JK Maxx Paints Ltd.) with its Holding company JK Maxx Paints Ltd. (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of J.K. Cement Ltd.) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024) Apropos to our intimation dated 12.5.2024 on Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.5.2024, we wish to inform you that there is a typographical error in item at serial no.3. The Correct item no 3 of the said information is given in the attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Corrigendum on Outcome of BM held on 12.5.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Outcome of Resolutions passed through Circulation

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held to day has interalia 1-Approved appointment of Mrs. Praveen Mahajan as on Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director with immediate effect. 2- Reconstituted the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Committee. The Meeting commenced at 4 pm and concluded at 5 pm.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation between two subsidiaries

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 25 Dec 2023