|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Jul 2024
|12 May 2024
|Decided that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday the 19th July, 2024 through permitted means Proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting alongwith Voting Results and Scrutinezer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.