Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 12.5.2024 Recommended Dividend at the rate of Rs.15 per equity share (i.e. 150%) and Special Dividend at the rate of Rs. 5 per equity share (i.e. 50%) marking the golden jubilee from commencement of grey cement production and 40 years from commencement of white cement production, taking overall dividend at the rate of Rs. 20 i.e. 200% per equity share of Rs. 10 each (fully paid up) for the Financial Year 2023-24 for the approval by the Shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday the 10th July, 2024 to Friday 19th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend and special dividend is 10th July, 2024. The Dividend would be paid on or before 15th August, 2024;