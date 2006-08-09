<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report</dhhead>

To The Members of J.K. Cement Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of J.K. Cement Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter on CCI Case (‘EOM’)

We draw attention to Note 37A to the standalone financial statements wherein it has been stated that the Competition Commission of India (‘CCI’) has imposed penalty of I 128.54 Crores (‘first matter’) and I 9.28 Crores (‘second matter’) in two separate orders dated

31 August 2016 and 19 January 2017 respectively for alleged contravention of provisions of Competition Act

2002 by the Company. The Company has filed appeals against the above orders.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (‘NCLAT’), on hearing the appeal in the first matter, upheld the decision of CCI for levying the penalty vide its order dated 25 July 2018. Post order of the NCLAT, CCI issued a revised demand notice dated 7 August 2018 of I 154.92 Crores consisting of penalty of I 128.54 Crores and interest of I 26.38 Crores. The Companyhasfiled appeal with Hon’ble Supreme Court against the above order. Hon’ble Supreme Court has stayed the NCLAT order. While the appeal of the Company is pending for hearing, the Company backed by a legal opinion, believes that it has a good case and accordingly no provision has been considered in the books of accounts.

In the second matter, demand had been stayed and the matter is pending for the hearing before NCLAT. While the appeal of the Company is pending for hearing, the Company backed by a legal opinion, believes that it has a good case and accordingly no provision has been considered in the books of accounts.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Impairment assessment of Investments in J.K. Cement (Fujairah) FZC, a wholly owned subsidiary (a) (as described in note 4A, 4(i) and 4(ii) of the standalone financial statements) As at 31 March 2024 the Company has an investment in J. K. Cement (Fujairah) FZC (‘JKCF), a wholly owned subsidiary of I 692.15 Crores. Our audit procedures included the following: • Gained an understanding of the impairment assessment process, and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls. J. K. Cement Works (Fujairah) FZC (step down subsidiary) (‘JKCWF) is incurring losses and its entire net worth is eroded. As a result, an impairment assessment was required to be performed by the Company by comparing the carrying value of these investments to their recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment was required to be recognised. • Assessed the accounting and tax treatment for share capital reduction by JKCF. • Assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount. During the current year, JKCF has cancelled part of its share capital considering inability to repay. The Company has written down cost of investment by I 404.00 Crores against previously recognised provision for impairment, as determined on FIFO basis and assessed that there is no additional impairment / further reversal of previously recognised impairment. • Assessed the assumptions of the cash flow forecasts including weighted average cost of capital, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used. • Discussed potential changes in inputs as compared to previous year / actual performance with management in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were appropriate. For the purposes of the above impairment testing, value in use has been determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. Furthermore, the value in use is highly sensitive to changes in some of the inputs used for forecasting the future cash flows. Further, the determination of the recoverable amount of the investments in JKCF involved judgments due to inherent uncertainty in the assumptions supporting the recoverable amount of these investments. • Involved specialists to assist us in auditing the valuation methodologies and sensitivity testing of key assumptions used by management in determining the recoverable value headroom. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the valuation model. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements. Accordingly, the impairment of investments in JKCF, was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements.

Claims, litigations and contingent liabilities (as described in note 36 of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements) As of 31 March 2024, the Company has disclosed contingent liabilities of I 719.19 Crores (excluding amount of I 137.82 Crores and interest of I 26.38 Crores related to CCI case covered in EOM para above) relating to tax and legal claims. Our audit procedures included the following: • Obtained details of completed tax assessment and demands for the assessment years under dispute as of 31 March 2024 • Gained an understanding of the management process of identification of claims, litigations and contingent liabilities, estimates with regard to the existing tax disputes and uncertain tax positions and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls. There are several pending legal and regulatory cases against the Company across various jurisdictions. Accordingly, management exercises its judgement in estimation of provision required in respect of such cases and by evaluating uncertain tax positions. The evaluation of managements judgements, including those that involve estimations in assessing the likelihood that a pending claim will succeed, or a liability will arise, and the quantification of the ranges of potential financial settlement have been a matter of most significance during the current year audit. • Obtained the summary of Companys legal and tax cases and assessed managements position through discussions with the legal head, tax head and Companys management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. Furthermore, the Company has operations across many jurisdiction and is subject to taxation related litigations as per local tax regulations. Evaluation of the outcome of the taxation related matters, and whether the risk of loss is remote, possible or probable, requires judgement by management given the complexities involved. • Inspected external legal opinions and other evidence to corroborate managements assessment of the risk profile in respect of legal claims and uncertain tax positions. • Engaged tax specialists to assess managements application and interpretation of tax legislation affecting the Company, and to consider the quantification of exposures of Uncertain tax position and settlements arising from disputes with tax authorities in the various tax jurisdictions. Accordingly, due to large number of claims and complexity/ judgement involved in outcome of these litigations. Claims, litigations and contingent liabilities was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Revenue Recognition - Discounts, incentives, rebates etc. (as described in note 27 of the standalone financial statements) For the year ended 31 March 2024 the Company has recognised revenue from sale of goods of I 10,563.16 Crores. Our audit procedures included the following: • Considered Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers. Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives, rebates etc. earned by customers on the Companys sales. Due to the Companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment, the estimation of the various types of discounts, incentives and rebate schemes to be recognised based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be complex and judgemental and dependent on various performance obligations and market conditions. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls with regards to approvals, calculation, provision and disbursement of discounts, incentives and rebates. • Performed sample test of supporting documentation for computation of discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and/ or disbursed during the year including credit notes issued after the year end date. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of faulty estimations over discounts, incentives and rebates. • Performed analytical review and compared the managements assessment of discounts, incentives and rebates recorded for the current year with historical trends of payments and reversal of such discounts, incentives and rebates to assess the appropriateness and adequacy of provisions made during the current year. Accordingly, given the complexity and judgement involved in the assessment of provisions required for discounts, incentives and rebates, Revenue recognition - Discounts, incentives, rebates etc. was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone financial statements. • Performed sample test of manual journals posted to discounts, incentives and rebates to identify unusual or irregular items. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive profit/(loss), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section

133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary for the year ended 31 March 2023 (refer note 46), whose financial statements include total assets of I 3,177.32 Crores as at 31 March 2023, and total revenues of I 330.45 Crores and net cash inflows of I 147.87 Crores for the year ended 31 March 2023, as considered in the standalone financial statements which have been audited by independent auditor of such erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary and auditor’s reports for such annual financial statements have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included for the above period in respect of such erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary, is based solely on the reports of independent auditor of such erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of

Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule

11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) The matter described in Emphasis of Matter on CCI case’ paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; (f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; maintenance (g) The of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule

11(g)

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (i) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 37A to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in Note 16 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company, have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, as stated in Note 45 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has used accounting software

Place of Signature: Gurugram
Date: 12 May 2024

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for direct changes to database using certain access rights where audit trail feature is in the process of being enabled. Wherever audit trail is enabled, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software. Accordingly, we are unable to comment further with regard to the audit trail matters.

Annexure 1

referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: J.K. Cement Limited (‘the Company’)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the current year under a regular programme of verification in a phased manner over a period three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of

Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such verification Inventories lying with third parties amounting to I 44.30 Crores have been confirmed by them as at 31 March 2024 and discrepancies were not noticed in respect of such confirmations. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of I five Crores in aggregate from banks during the year on

Other than above, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all such loans to employees are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans to employees only where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to employees which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans granted to employees which was fallen due during the year, that have . been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others 10.40 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others 8.75

the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The Company does not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of I five Crores in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in companies and has not made investments in firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. During the year the Company has provided loans to employees as detailed in the table below:

(H in Crores) on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Further, investments made and guarantees provided in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section

148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of goods, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (H in Crores)* Period to which Amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry tax 3.14 2005-2006 to 2009-2010 Supreme Court The Bihar Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas for Consumption, Use or Sale Therein Act, 1993 Nagar Palika Adhiniyam, 1959 Entry Tax Octroi 0.77 2.17 2011-12 and 2015-2016 1985-86 to 1989-90 Appellate Authorities High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 4.19 1989-1990 Supreme Court Excise Duty 13.05 2006-08 High Court Excise Duty 0.98 2013-14 Tribunal(s) Custom Tariff Act,1975 Custom 0.79 2012-13 Additional commissioner of custom (Kutch) Finance Act, 2008 (State) Environment & Health Cess 51.15 2008-2009 to 2015-2016 High court Sales tax/value added tax (VAT) Sales Tax, VAT, interest and Penalty 1.78 2007-08 to 2009-10 Supreme Court Sales Tax, VAT, interest and Penalty 98.43 2014-15 to 2017-18 High Court Sales Tax, VAT, interest and Penalty 0.38 2013-14 High Court Sales Tax, VAT, Interest and Penalty 0.32 2009-2010 to 2011-2012 and 2013-2014 Appellate Authorities

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (H in Crores)* Period to which Amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Goods and Service tax Act Goods and Service tax, Interest and Penalty 1.55 2017-18 to 2022-23 Appellate Authorities Goods and Service tax, Interest and Penalty 5.48 2017-18 Appellate Authorities Goods and Service tax, Interest and Penalty 0.37 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner, KGST Goods and Service tax, Interest and Penalty 0.07 2017-18 STO, Jammu Circle Goods and Service tax, Interest and Penalty 6.35 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner, Audit, Jaipur Goods and Service tax, Interest and Penalty 0.61 2018-19 STO, Ghatak, Ahmedabad Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 10.87 AY 2007-2008 to AY 2008-2009 High Court Income Tax 20.90 AY 2018-2019 to AY 2020-2021 Appellate Authorities Income Tax 85.08 AY 2022-2023 Appellate Authorities Income Tax 170.14 AY 2020-2021 Appellate Authorities Income Tax 175.48 AY 2021-2022 Appellate Authorities Rajasthan Finance Act, 2006 Land Tax 12.03 2006-2007 to 2013-2014 and 2019-2020 to 2021- 2022 Supreme Court The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2011 Special Charges 3.54 2011-12 to 2023-24 High Court The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015 NMET 0.48 2014- 15 to 2016-17 High Court Electricity Rules 2005 Electricity duty, water cess and Urban cess 17.19 2009-10 to 2022-2023 High Court

* Net of amounts paid under protest/ adjusted against refunds of I 31.66 Crores.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the

Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not nancial nidhiCompanyasperthe liabilities, other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-

Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. further Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assetsandpaymentof information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 44 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section

135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 44 to the standalone financial statements.

(xxi) The requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

Place of Signature: Gurugram
Date: 12 May 2024

Annexure 2

To the Independent Auditor’s Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of J. K. Cement Limited and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Company’s internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of J.K. Cement Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial

Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitationsofinternalfinancial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005