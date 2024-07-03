Summary

Incorporated on February 17th, 1942 at Wadala, Mumbai, Supreme Industries (SIL) was promoted by the family of Kantilal K Modi. In August 1966, the Taparia family took control of the Company through outright purchase of shares. Today it has one of the largest plastic processors in the country, with a product range catering to both, the industrial and consumer segment. The Company is having nearly 25 manufacturing facilities spread India with an asset base of over Rs 2500 crore. It has distribution network to market the product brand and offer a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products in India. It is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic Piping System, Cross Laminated Films & Products, Protective Packaging Products, Industrial Molded Components, Molded Furniture, Storage & Material Handling Products, Performance Packaging Films and Composite LPG Cylinders.The Company holds 29.99% stake in Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Supreme Petrochem manufactures Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene (normal and food grade), Extruded Polystyrene Foam, Speciality Polymers Compounds & Masterbatches, Styrene Methyl Methacralate (SMMA). The Company came out with a rights issue in July 1993 to expand and upgrade its products and plant equipment. It bought assets of Litelon Pvt. Ltd. in 1996 and Camphor Allied Products in 1998 that were manufacturers of protective packaging products. In 2000, it sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Premie

Read More