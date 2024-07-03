iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Industries Ltd Share Price

4,642
(0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:59 AM

  • Open4,650.15
  • Day's High4,701.3
  • 52 Wk High6,460
  • Prev. Close4,615.15
  • Day's Low4,607.15
  • 52 Wk Low 3,601
  • Turnover (lac)1,539.33
  • P/E57.57
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value390
  • EPS80.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58,965.87
  • Div. Yield0.65
  • Open4,753.25
  • Day's High4,787.6
  • Spot4,756.55
  • Prev. Close4,765.8
  • Day's Low4,717.65
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)-8,250 (-16.84%)
  • Roll Over%2.4
  • Roll Cost2.81
  • Traded Vol.96,500 (-51.42%)
Supreme Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

4,650.15

Prev. Close

4,615.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,539.33

Day's High

4,701.3

Day's Low

4,607.15

52 Week's High

6,460

52 Week's Low

3,601

Book Value

390

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58,965.87

P/E

57.57

EPS

80.09

Divi. Yield

0.65

Supreme Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

arrow

Supreme Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Supreme Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.85%

Non-Promoter- 36.53%

Institutions: 36.53%

Non-Institutions: 14.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.41

25.41

25.41

25.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,473.09

3,819.35

3,362.53

2,843.76

Net Worth

4,498.5

3,844.76

3,387.94

2,869.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,772.81

6,356.99

5,511.27

4,966.03

yoy growth (%)

22.27

15.34

10.97

11.3

Raw materials

-5,353.16

-4,038.43

-3,578.15

-3,285.54

As % of sales

68.87

63.52

64.92

66.16

Employee costs

-344.3

-309.35

-278.64

-241.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,075.22

1,077.91

627.86

615.25

Depreciation

-229.52

-212.78

-205.67

-167.15

Tax paid

-263.33

-276.53

-131.47

-205.7

Working capital

379.12

262.86

251.49

17.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.27

15.34

10.97

11.3

Op profit growth

-3.28

53.82

6.15

3.27

EBIT growth

-0.64

67.79

0.98

3.73

Net profit growth

1.31

61.44

21.2

7.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,134.26

9,201.59

7,772.82

6,355.2

5,511.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,134.26

9,201.59

7,772.82

6,355.2

5,511.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

172.55

183.02

224.34

162.88

32.64

Supreme Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B L Taparia

Managing Director

M P Taparia

Executive Director

S J Taparia

Executive Director

V K Taparia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajendra J Saboo

Independent Director

Rajeev M Pandia

Independent Director

R Kannan

Independent Director

Sarthak Behuria

Independent Director

Ameeta Parpia

Non Executive Director

Pulak Chandan Prasad

Independent Director

Vipul Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on February 17th, 1942 at Wadala, Mumbai, Supreme Industries (SIL) was promoted by the family of Kantilal K Modi. In August 1966, the Taparia family took control of the Company through outright purchase of shares. Today it has one of the largest plastic processors in the country, with a product range catering to both, the industrial and consumer segment. The Company is having nearly 25 manufacturing facilities spread India with an asset base of over Rs 2500 crore. It has distribution network to market the product brand and offer a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products in India. It is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic Piping System, Cross Laminated Films & Products, Protective Packaging Products, Industrial Molded Components, Molded Furniture, Storage & Material Handling Products, Performance Packaging Films and Composite LPG Cylinders.The Company holds 29.99% stake in Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Supreme Petrochem manufactures Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene (normal and food grade), Extruded Polystyrene Foam, Speciality Polymers Compounds & Masterbatches, Styrene Methyl Methacralate (SMMA). The Company came out with a rights issue in July 1993 to expand and upgrade its products and plant equipment. It bought assets of Litelon Pvt. Ltd. in 1996 and Camphor Allied Products in 1998 that were manufacturers of protective packaging products. In 2000, it sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Premie
Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Industries Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4642 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Industries Ltd is ₹58965.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Industries Ltd is 57.57 and 12.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Industries Ltd is ₹3601 and ₹6460 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Industries Ltd?

Supreme Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.01%, 3 Years at 27.43%, 1 Year at 4.00%, 6 Month at -24.21%, 3 Month at -10.88% and 1 Month at -3.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.85 %
Institutions - 36.54 %
Public - 14.61 %

