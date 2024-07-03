Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹4,650.15
Prev. Close₹4,615.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,539.33
Day's High₹4,701.3
Day's Low₹4,607.15
52 Week's High₹6,460
52 Week's Low₹3,601
Book Value₹390
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58,965.87
P/E57.57
EPS80.09
Divi. Yield0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.41
25.41
25.41
25.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,473.09
3,819.35
3,362.53
2,843.76
Net Worth
4,498.5
3,844.76
3,387.94
2,869.17
Minority Interest
Revenue
7,772.81
6,356.99
5,511.27
4,966.03
yoy growth (%)
22.27
15.34
10.97
11.3
Raw materials
-5,353.16
-4,038.43
-3,578.15
-3,285.54
As % of sales
68.87
63.52
64.92
66.16
Employee costs
-344.3
-309.35
-278.64
-241.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,075.22
1,077.91
627.86
615.25
Depreciation
-229.52
-212.78
-205.67
-167.15
Tax paid
-263.33
-276.53
-131.47
-205.7
Working capital
379.12
262.86
251.49
17.35
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.27
15.34
10.97
11.3
Op profit growth
-3.28
53.82
6.15
3.27
EBIT growth
-0.64
67.79
0.98
3.73
Net profit growth
1.31
61.44
21.2
7.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,134.26
9,201.59
7,772.82
6,355.2
5,511.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,134.26
9,201.59
7,772.82
6,355.2
5,511.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
172.55
183.02
224.34
162.88
32.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B L Taparia
Managing Director
M P Taparia
Executive Director
S J Taparia
Executive Director
V K Taparia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajendra J Saboo
Independent Director
Rajeev M Pandia
Independent Director
R Kannan
Independent Director
Sarthak Behuria
Independent Director
Ameeta Parpia
Non Executive Director
Pulak Chandan Prasad
Independent Director
Vipul Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supreme Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on February 17th, 1942 at Wadala, Mumbai, Supreme Industries (SIL) was promoted by the family of Kantilal K Modi. In August 1966, the Taparia family took control of the Company through outright purchase of shares. Today it has one of the largest plastic processors in the country, with a product range catering to both, the industrial and consumer segment. The Company is having nearly 25 manufacturing facilities spread India with an asset base of over Rs 2500 crore. It has distribution network to market the product brand and offer a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products in India. It is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic Piping System, Cross Laminated Films & Products, Protective Packaging Products, Industrial Molded Components, Molded Furniture, Storage & Material Handling Products, Performance Packaging Films and Composite LPG Cylinders.The Company holds 29.99% stake in Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Supreme Petrochem manufactures Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene (normal and food grade), Extruded Polystyrene Foam, Speciality Polymers Compounds & Masterbatches, Styrene Methyl Methacralate (SMMA). The Company came out with a rights issue in July 1993 to expand and upgrade its products and plant equipment. It bought assets of Litelon Pvt. Ltd. in 1996 and Camphor Allied Products in 1998 that were manufacturers of protective packaging products. In 2000, it sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Premie
Read More
The Supreme Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4642 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Industries Ltd is ₹58965.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Industries Ltd is 57.57 and 12.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Industries Ltd is ₹3601 and ₹6460 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supreme Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.01%, 3 Years at 27.43%, 1 Year at 4.00%, 6 Month at -24.21%, 3 Month at -10.88% and 1 Month at -3.10%.
