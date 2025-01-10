To The Members of

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of The Supreme Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the financial statements of 23 manufacturing units, 26 – Depots, 7 Fabrication units and 7 offices located across India [hereinafter referred to as "Branches"] for the year ended on that date audited by 8 Branch auditors .

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by branch auditors in terms of their report referred to in the other matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr.No. Key Audit Matters Auditors response 1. Business Combination – Acquisition of Plant – Sangli [Refer Note 46 to the Standalone Financial Statements] Our procedures included but not limited to: Pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement entered into with M/s Parvati Agro Plast (a Proprietorship entity), the Company has acquired their pipe manufacturing unit situated at Sangli (Maharashtra) on a going concern basis, effective October 17, 2023 at an aggregate consideration of R 151.38 crores. • We assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the accounting of business combination. The Company determined the acquisition to be business combination in accordance with Ind AS 103. Ind AS 103 requires the identified assets and liabilities be recognised at fair value at the date of acquisition with the excess of consideration over identified fair value of recognised assets and liabilities recognized as Goodwill. • We examined the terms and conditions of the Business Transfer Agreement in order to evaluate the Companys assessment of whether the acquisition comprises a business in accordance with Ind AS 103. The Company appointed an independent professional valuer to perform fair valuation of the business and then allocating the Purchase price for the identified asset and liabilities. The purchase price allocation exercise was completed resulting in the Company recognizing Goodwill of R 4.24 crores. Significant assumptions and estimates were used in the determination of the fair values of the identified assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the transaction and thus we consider this area to be a Key Audit Matter. • We assessed the fair values for assets and liabilities acquired and the methods used to value the underlying assets, inter-alia, by: Reading the valuation report prepared by the appointed external valuation specialists. Evaluating the competence, objectivity and integrity, Independence of the appointed external valuation specialist. • We assessed the completeness of the identified assets and liabilities acquired by comparison to the BTA, through discussions with the Management. • Evaluating appropriateness of adequate disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter:

We did not audit the financial statements of branches included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect the total assets of R 2,699.68 crores as at March 31, 2024 (R 2,580.96 crores as at March 31, 2023) and total revenue of R 6,367.09 crores for the year ended on that date (R 5,820.26 crores for the year ended March 31, 2023). The financial statements of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors. Our opinion on the standalone financial statement and our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements below is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

(c) The reports on the financial statements of branches of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by eight firms of independent auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

(d) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(f) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial performance in its standalone financial statements. [Refer note no 37 to standalone financial statements] ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement. (Refer note no. 48 to the standalone financial statement) v. a) The final dividend for the year 2022-23 paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. c) As stated in note 33(B) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year 2023-24 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Lodha & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm registration No. – 301051E / E300284 A. M. Hariharan Partner Membership No. 38323 UDIN: 24044101BKCJAV2323 Place : Mumbai Date : April 26, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE "A" REFERRED TO IN "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" SECTION OF OUR AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPREME INDUSTRIES LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024: i. a. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets: A. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a phased program for physical verification of the PPE for all locations. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable considering the size of the Company and nature of its PPE. Physical verification of the assets has been carried out during the year pursuant to the programme in that respect. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment, other than properties where the company is lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company, are held in the name of the Company except the following:

Description of Property Gross carrying amount (R in Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate a range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Free Hold land, non- Agricultural 1.14 Hector, Gat No. 242/1 & 2 of Mehrun Shivar back side of MIDC, Jalgaon 0.05 Mr. Shivratan Jeetmal Taparia Director Purchased on 27/03/1987 The Company has obtained deed of declaration from the directors, mentioning they have no right on these properties. Free Hold land, Agricultural 0.86 Hector, Gat No. 244/2, 3, 4 & 5 of Mehrun Shivar back side of MIDC, Jalgaon 0.38 Mr. Mahavir Prasad Surajmal Taparia Director Purchased on 17/12/2004 Further due to some procedural/technical issues both the properties are still not transferred in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its PPE (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, neither any proceedings have been initiated during the year nor are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii. a. The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods in transit and those lying with third parties. The coverage and procedure of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of R 5 crores on the basis of security of current assets, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year from banks and financial institutions and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. In respect of Investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee or provided security to any other entity and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, investment made are in the ordinary course of business and accordingly in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees, given any security and the terms and granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable with respect to the investments made during the year. The Company has not provided any loans, guarantees and securities to parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 have been accepted by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section 1 of Section 148 of the Act in respect of companys certain products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues mentioned in clause vii (a) which have been not deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount R in Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Crores The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty and Penalty 41.01 2000-01 to 2016-17 Custom Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 14.56 Various years from 2000-01 to 2016-17 Joint / Deputy Commissioner / Commissioner (Appeals) 0.97 July 2017 to March Commissioner (Appeals) The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax / VAT / Entry Tax /GST- Acts of various states Sales Tax / VAT / GST and Entry Tax 1.19 2020 2000-01; 2002-03, 2004-05; 2005-06 and 2009-10 Sales tax Appellate Tribunal 1.88 2002-03 High Court Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966 Royalty 0.28 2006-07 Collector - Pune Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966 Royalty on sand 0.26 2020-21 Collector Khalapur Raigad Local Authority - Asansol Durgapur Development Authority Development Fee 0.75 2009-10 Asansol Durgapur Development Authority The Employee Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provision Act,1952 Provident Fund 0.05 2002-03 to 2005-05 The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-Gwalior Employee State Insurance Act-1948 ESIC 0.13 2007-08 to 2010-11 Regional Director Indore Stamp Duty Act and Uttar Pradesh (Property Valuation) Rules Stamp Duty 2.59 2023-24 District Collector, Kanpur Profession Tax Act Profession Tax 0.01 2009-10 Deputy Commissioner Profession Tax - DGP – West Bengal Custom Act, 1962 Custom duty 0.01 2017-18 to 2019-20 Additional Commissioner of Custom – NS I

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company does not have any loans/ other borrowings and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loan and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, in our opinion the Company has not raised any short-term fund during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture and associates and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard. (Refer note no. 39 to the standalone financial statements) xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year. xvi. (a) The Company is neither required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 nor is carrying out any non-banking financial or housing finance activities and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is neither a Core Investment Company (CIC) nor there is any core investment company within the "Companies in the Group" as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibility towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements and hence no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Lodha & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm registration No. – 301051E / E300284 A.M. Hariharan Partner Membership No. 38323 UDIN: 24044101BKCJAV2323 Place : Mumbai Date : April 26, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE "B" REFERRED TO IN "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" SECTION OF OUR AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPREME INDUSTRIES LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of The Supreme Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with respect to standalone financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by branch auditors in terms of their report referred to in the other matters section above is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management;(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements; and (4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organisation from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.