Supreme Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.41
25.41
25.41
25.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,473.09
3,819.35
3,362.53
2,843.76
Net Worth
4,498.5
3,844.76
3,387.94
2,869.17
Minority Interest
Debt
55.06
51.17
45.68
37.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
116.66
113.63
109.98
109.75
Total Liabilities
4,670.22
4,009.56
3,543.6
3,016.59
Fixed Assets
2,471.04
2,147.95
1,923.05
1,765.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.94
22.3
21.87
38.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.65
22.82
19.54
17.83
Networking Capital
963.35
1,071.25
1,054.24
428.16
Inventories
1,358.59
1,385.64
1,260.16
760.76
Inventory Days
59.17
43.68
Sundry Debtors
511.12
491.75
466.76
390.09
Debtor Days
21.91
22.39
Other Current Assets
389.01
344.71
343.62
261.2
Sundry Creditors
-1,084.35
-978.02
-836.49
-768.09
Creditor Days
39.28
44.1
Other Current Liabilities
-211.02
-172.83
-179.81
-215.8
Cash
1,186.24
745.24
524.9
766.34
Total Assets
4,670.22
4,009.56
3,543.6
3,016.59
