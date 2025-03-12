iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Industries to Acquire Wavin India's Piping Business for $30 Million

12 Mar 2025 , 11:56 PM

Supreme Industries Ltd – has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wavin Industries on Mar 10, 2025 for acquisition of its piping business in India. The contract is worth 30 million dollars and is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2025.

Supreme Industries will have exclusive access to all existing technologies from Wavin BV – Netherlands, the parent Company on account of the acquisition. It will also gain access from us to all new technologies that we develop over the next seven years for India and SAARC countries.”

The acquisition complements Supreme Industries core business which is manufacturing of plastic piping systems. The acquisition is subject to completion of due diligence and applicable regulatory approvals.

This acquisition will enhance the piping division’s lead in production capacity to 73,000 metric ton per annum. It will allow Supreme Industries to reach out to North and South India with economical and efficient services.

If it is a share-based acquisition, statutory approval under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) will have to be obtained. Wavin India (Wavin) was incorporated on August 30, 2007, and manufacturer’s piping systems under the Wavin brand and is a part of the Orbia Group.

The company’s revenue from piping products in the last three financial years:

  • FY22: ₹953.70 crore
  • FY23: ₹1,112.70 crore
  • FY24: ₹1,007.50 crore

