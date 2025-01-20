iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4,100
(-2.48%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:49:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.3

15.3

-1.78

13

Op profit growth

-3.27

53.87

6.37

-0.32

EBIT growth

-5.12

72.66

3.52

-3.24

Net profit growth

-0.99

109.27

4.18

3.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.98

20.2

15.14

13.98

EBIT margin

13.28

17.12

11.43

10.84

Net profit margin

12.45

15.39

8.48

7.99

RoCE

28.36

35.36

23.82

25.94

RoNW

6.9

9

5.29

5.54

RoA

6.65

7.94

4.41

4.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

76.23

76.99

36.79

35.31

Dividend per share

24

22

14

13

Cash EPS

58.17

60.25

20.6

20.86

Book value per share

302.64

249.49

178

169.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.8

26.46

23.6

31.54

P/CEPS

35.12

33.81

42.15

53.37

P/B

6.75

8.16

4.87

6.56

EV/EBIDTA

20.18

19.33

13.44

18.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

7.87

6.49

45.86

13.65

Tax payout

-25.63

-21.95

-28.5

-37.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.11

20.18

23.18

25.01

Inventory days

47.44

47.42

54.33

47.06

Creditor days

-44.79

-50.48

-49.35

-43.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-200.49

-49.35

-31.21

-23.41

Net debt / equity

-0.12

-0.23

0.09

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-0.38

-0.56

0.25

0.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.87

-63.61

-64.92

-68.06

Employee costs

-4.44

-4.88

-5.07

-4.53

Other costs

-10.7

-11.29

-14.85

-13.41

