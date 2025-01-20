Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.3
15.3
-1.78
13
Op profit growth
-3.27
53.87
6.37
-0.32
EBIT growth
-5.12
72.66
3.52
-3.24
Net profit growth
-0.99
109.27
4.18
3.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.98
20.2
15.14
13.98
EBIT margin
13.28
17.12
11.43
10.84
Net profit margin
12.45
15.39
8.48
7.99
RoCE
28.36
35.36
23.82
25.94
RoNW
6.9
9
5.29
5.54
RoA
6.65
7.94
4.41
4.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
76.23
76.99
36.79
35.31
Dividend per share
24
22
14
13
Cash EPS
58.17
60.25
20.6
20.86
Book value per share
302.64
249.49
178
169.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.8
26.46
23.6
31.54
P/CEPS
35.12
33.81
42.15
53.37
P/B
6.75
8.16
4.87
6.56
EV/EBIDTA
20.18
19.33
13.44
18.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
7.87
6.49
45.86
13.65
Tax payout
-25.63
-21.95
-28.5
-37.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.11
20.18
23.18
25.01
Inventory days
47.44
47.42
54.33
47.06
Creditor days
-44.79
-50.48
-49.35
-43.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-200.49
-49.35
-31.21
-23.41
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-0.23
0.09
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.38
-0.56
0.25
0.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.87
-63.61
-64.92
-68.06
Employee costs
-4.44
-4.88
-5.07
-4.53
Other costs
-10.7
-11.29
-14.85
-13.41
