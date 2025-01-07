Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,772.81
6,356.99
5,511.27
4,966.03
yoy growth (%)
22.27
15.34
10.97
11.3
Raw materials
-5,353.16
-4,038.43
-3,578.15
-3,285.54
As % of sales
68.87
63.52
64.92
66.16
Employee costs
-344.3
-309.35
-278.64
-241.26
As % of sales
4.42
4.86
5.05
4.85
Other costs
-833.16
-724.86
-819.56
-652.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.71
11.4
14.87
13.14
Operating profit
1,242.19
1,284.35
834.92
786.54
OPM
15.98
20.2
15.14
15.83
Depreciation
-229.52
-212.78
-205.67
-167.15
Interest expense
-5.15
-9.5
-20.18
-26.44
Other income
67.7
15.84
18.79
22.3
Profit before tax
1,075.22
1,077.91
627.86
615.25
Taxes
-263.33
-276.53
-131.47
-205.7
Tax rate
-24.49
-25.65
-20.93
-33.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
811.89
801.38
496.39
409.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
811.89
801.38
496.39
409.55
yoy growth (%)
1.31
61.44
21.2
7.97
NPM
10.44
12.6
9
8.24
