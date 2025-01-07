iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supreme Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,546.55
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,772.81

6,356.99

5,511.27

4,966.03

yoy growth (%)

22.27

15.34

10.97

11.3

Raw materials

-5,353.16

-4,038.43

-3,578.15

-3,285.54

As % of sales

68.87

63.52

64.92

66.16

Employee costs

-344.3

-309.35

-278.64

-241.26

As % of sales

4.42

4.86

5.05

4.85

Other costs

-833.16

-724.86

-819.56

-652.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.71

11.4

14.87

13.14

Operating profit

1,242.19

1,284.35

834.92

786.54

OPM

15.98

20.2

15.14

15.83

Depreciation

-229.52

-212.78

-205.67

-167.15

Interest expense

-5.15

-9.5

-20.18

-26.44

Other income

67.7

15.84

18.79

22.3

Profit before tax

1,075.22

1,077.91

627.86

615.25

Taxes

-263.33

-276.53

-131.47

-205.7

Tax rate

-24.49

-25.65

-20.93

-33.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

811.89

801.38

496.39

409.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

811.89

801.38

496.39

409.55

yoy growth (%)

1.31

61.44

21.2

7.97

NPM

10.44

12.6

9

8.24

Supreme Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.