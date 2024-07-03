Supreme Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated on February 17th, 1942 at Wadala, Mumbai, Supreme Industries (SIL) was promoted by the family of Kantilal K Modi. In August 1966, the Taparia family took control of the Company through outright purchase of shares. Today it has one of the largest plastic processors in the country, with a product range catering to both, the industrial and consumer segment. The Company is having nearly 25 manufacturing facilities spread India with an asset base of over Rs 2500 crore. It has distribution network to market the product brand and offer a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products in India. It is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic Piping System, Cross Laminated Films & Products, Protective Packaging Products, Industrial Molded Components, Molded Furniture, Storage & Material Handling Products, Performance Packaging Films and Composite LPG Cylinders.The Company holds 29.99% stake in Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Supreme Petrochem manufactures Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene (normal and food grade), Extruded Polystyrene Foam, Speciality Polymers Compounds & Masterbatches, Styrene Methyl Methacralate (SMMA). The Company came out with a rights issue in July 1993 to expand and upgrade its products and plant equipment. It bought assets of Litelon Pvt. Ltd. in 1996 and Camphor Allied Products in 1998 that were manufacturers of protective packaging products. In 2000, it sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Lighting Industries. Supreme Oriented Films and Supreme Vinyl Films was amalgamated with the Supreme Industries Ltd with the prior approval from the shareholders to consolidate the groups plastic packaging business under one company as well as consolidate its marketing operations. Both the Company Shareholders were allotted shares in the ratio of 1:90 for SVFL and 1:22 for SOFL.Siltap Chemicals Ltd. amalgamated with the Company during the year 2002-03. During the year under review, Supreme Industries closed down its manufacturing operations at Puducherry Unit 1. In 2003-04, Company set up Guwahati unit for manufacturing furniture and crates. It divested the business and assets of BOPP film division at Pitampur in Madhya Pradesh. In 2005-06, the Company set up a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Supreme Industries Overseas (FZE) at SAIF Zone in Sharjah to improve its share of exports of plastic piping system. It closed down furniture business at Kanpur unit and revamped it to produce PVC pipes. In 2006-07, the Company restructured and revamped the Khushkhera Unit to manufacture industrial products. During the year 2006-07, it divested immovable properties at the Salt Late unit in Calcutta. It closed down the business of Food Service -Ware division at Daman and divested assets as well. During the year 2006-07 the company closed manufacturing operations of rigid PVC film at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh and divested its manufacturing equipment. In 2007-08, the Company commenced commercial production at Gadegaon Complex in Maharashtra set up on 132 acre of land to manufacture PVC, HDPE, CPVC, PPR pipes, handmade fittings, furniture and crates. The Company commenced commercial production at the Urse Plant near Pune (Maharashtra) for Protective Packaging Products. It also introduced Gas Injection Moulded Chairs for the first time in the country.In 2008-09, the Company became the first Indian Company to launch injection moulded pallets in the country. In 2009-10, the Company commenced commercial production at the Urse Plant near Pune in Maharashtra for protective packaging products. It aslo introduced gas injection moulded chairs for the first time in the country. In 2010-11, the Company set up state-of-the-art Knowledge Centre at Gadegaon in Maharashtra with an investment of over Rs 10 crore to impart training to plumping professionals. It set up two new units at Chennai and Noida for industrial products. In 2011-12, it closed down the PP MAT division. In 2012-13, the Company set up a new unit at Hosur for protective packaging products and at Getmuvala in Gujarat for manufacturing cross laminated film products. It revamped the Malanpur II plant to manufacture plastic piping system and commenced production. The first phase of Unit II of Hosur started since Oct 2012.In 2013-14, the Company installed facility to manufacture varieties of solvent at the Gadegaon Plant in Maharashtra.In 2014-15, the Company acquired world-wide exclusive rights to manufacture and sell cross laminated film products from collaborator. It commenced commercial production of composite cylinder at Halol Unit. In 2015-16, the Company set up Roto- Moulding unit at Malanpur to manufacture water tanks, septic tanks and other Roto- Moulded products. It set up another plastic product complex at Kharagpur in 59 acres of land to manufacture PVC, HD, PPR Pipes, Roto- Moulded products, protective packing products and blow moulded furniture. It abandoned the project of composite pipes for oil and gas exploration. In 2016-17, the Company commenced manufacture of Roto- Moulded products at Kanpur and blow moulded furniture at Kharagpur. In 2017-18, the Company was allotted 50 acres of land by State Government of Telangana. During the year 2018, it commenced project work at Ghiloth, in Rajasthan to manufacture industrial plastic components. The Company had entered into a Joint Venture Agreement & Business Transfer Agreement on 4 April 2018 with Kumi Kasei Co.Ltd., Japan (Kumi) and formed a Joint Venture Company named Kumi Supreme India Private Ltd. (KSIPL). The Company shall hold 20.67% Share Capital of JVC. The joint venture would undertake the business of manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic components for automotive application at its manufacturing unit at Khushkhera in Rajasthan. The Auto Comp Business (part of Companys industrial Product Segment) of the designated unit is proposed to be transferred by the Company as a going concern on a slump sale basis. The said unit is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of plastic components for automotive application and forms part of Industrial Product Segment of the Company.The production commenced in 2018-19, where the Company established a new plant to manufacture PP Corrugated Sheets at Derabassi Unit. Yet, another new plant of HDPE Pipe at Malanpur Unit III (M.P.) was also commissioned.During the year 2018-19, the Company put up two new facilities at Giloth (Rajasthan) and Jadcherla (Telangana). It divested Khushkhera Unit to a newly formed Joint Venture Company namely Kumi Supreme India Private Limited. It shifted the existing property, plant and equipment of Hosur Unit I to newly expanded Hosur Unit II to achieve better synergies and cost optimization. It launched Roto Moulded temporary Toilet and multi-station Urinal basically for construction sites, melas and exhibitions. It introduced 63 nos. of variety of Injection Moulded Pipe fittings. Apart from this, it also organized 276 Plumbing workshops in 2018-19. During the year 2019, the Company successfully completed the process of setting up a Green Field project for manufacture of Injection Moulded Furniture at Jadcherla near Hyderabad in Telangana.In 2020, the Company launched Premium range of Water Tanks branded as Weather Shield with added features such as superior thermal insulation etc., from two locations with good market response. It further introduced 36 nos. of variety of Injection Moulded Pipe fittings during 2019-20. The Company planned of introducing further new items during the year as per system requirement. With the help of specialists, it embarked upon a new activity with nomenclature as Plumbing Workshop which is a full day session with Plumbers. Besides this, it organized 284 Plumbing workshops in the year 2019-20 throughout the year.During the year 2020, the Company received Excellent Business Partner Award , a unique recognition given for long and sustained mutual business association.The production of Double Wall Corrugated HDPE Pipes has started from Gadegaon and Kharagpur plants with BIS Certification. The Company is in process to educate various departments the benefits of putting in place a good quality DWC Pipes with latest technology and using virgin certified raw materials in terms of performance and longer life. The Company introduced 154 nos. of variety of Injection Moulded Pipe fittings during 2020-21. In the year 2020-21, the Company commissioned a new plant of Protective Packaging products at Jadchelra, Telangana Unit. It acquired additional plot of land at Roto Plant in Malanpur for future expansion/ warehousing facilities. It commissioned another new plant of PVC Fitting products at Kharagpur (West Bengal) as well as new plant of PVC Pipe products and Olefin Fittings at Jadchelra (Telangana).In 2020-21, the Company has started manufacturing variety of Specialized Valves such as Butterfly Valves, Swing Check Valves, Ball type non-return Valve etc. These Valves have been designed for different applications like Industrial, Agriculture and Plumbing segment. They are made of specialized materials to ensure reliability & longer life and also to meet best of global standards.In 2021-22, the Company took over the execution of three greenfield projects at Guwahati (Assam), Cuttak (Odisha) & Erode (Tamil Nadu) to manufacture various plastic pricing products. During the year 2022-23, the Company introduced three new greenfield sites which went into commercial production one after the other. It started manufacturing at Perundurai Plant in Tamil Nadu. Kharagpur Plant was commissioned and fully operational. DWC Pipe for Cable Ducting application was launched. The Company started manufacturing Braided and Plain Hoses at Guwahati, Gadegaon, Erode and Cuttack Plants. Electrofusion Olefins fittings and compression molded fitting were launched. It launched Cable shield conduit system made at Gadegaon, Cuttack. Kanpur and Erode factory. It introduced AQUAKRAFT Bath Fittings, knock down DIY chair model Vecto; developed a new variant of Capcell (Single Stage EVA Foam) product for (Photovoltaic Cell ) Packagining, input material specification and launched new product for floor protection under the brand name of SUPREME FLOOR GUARD.