Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and declaration of interim Dividend on Equity Shares if any. Company has fixed Wednesday, the 30th October, 2024 as the Record Date for Interim Dividend on Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024) Q2 Results and Press Release Approved payment of Interim Dividend @ 500 % i.e. Rs. 10 per Share on 127026870 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (F.V.). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Q1 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any Supreme Industries Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Financial Results for year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 5 Jan 2024