iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supreme Industries Ltd Board Meeting

4,377
(0.25%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Supreme Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and declaration of interim Dividend on Equity Shares if any. Company has fixed Wednesday, the 30th October, 2024 as the Record Date for Interim Dividend on Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024) Q2 Results and Press Release Approved payment of Interim Dividend @ 500 % i.e. Rs. 10 per Share on 127026870 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (F.V.). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Q1 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any Supreme Industries Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Financial Results for year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 20245 Jan 2024
SUPREME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results (both Consolidated and Standalone) for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Q3 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

Supreme Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.