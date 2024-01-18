|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|10
|500
|Interim
|Approved payment of Interim Dividend @ 500 % i.e. Rs. 10 per Share on 127026870 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (F.V.). As informed on 14th October, 2024, the Company has fixed Wednesday, the 30th October, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the Shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|-
|22
|1100
|Final
|Supreme Industries Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 Apr 2024 for Dividend.
