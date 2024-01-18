Approved payment of Interim Dividend @ 500 % i.e. Rs. 10 per Share on 127026870 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (F.V.). As informed on 14th October, 2024, the Company has fixed Wednesday, the 30th October, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the Shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.