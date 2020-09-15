The Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 82nd Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

( Rs. In Crores)

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Total Income 10251.98 9283.35 Profit Before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 1666.32 1281.84 Finance Cost 16.11 8.02 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 298.38 263.39 Profit Before Tax & Exceptional Items 1351.83 1010.43 Tax Expenses 335.66 245.96 Profit After Tax 1016.17 764.47 Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Taxes) (6.76) (2.78) Total Comprehensive Income 1009.41 761.69

DIVIDEND

( Rs. In Crores)

i) Dividend on 12,70,26,870 Equity Shares of R 2/- each @1500 % i.e. R 30/- per share as under:- (Previous year @ 1300% i.e. R 26/- per equity share) (a) Interim Dividend @ 400% i.e. R 8/- per share (already paid in November 2023) 101.62 (b) Final Dividend @ 1100 % i.e. R 22 /- per share 279.46 Total 381.08

The Board of Directors of the Company had adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy on 25th January, 2017 in line with the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Policy is uploaded on the Companys website at www.supreme.co.in.

OVERVIEW OF THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance highlights for the year ended 31st March, 2024, are as follows –

The Company sold 639701 MT of Plastic goods and achieved net product turnover of R 10022 Crores during the year under review against sales of 506501 MT and net product turnover of R 9066 crores in the previous year achieving volume and product value growth of about 26% and 11%, respectively.

Total Income and Operating Profit for the year under review amounted to R 10251.98 crores and R 1548.54 crores respectively as compared to R 9283.35 crores and R 1199.98 crores, in the previous financial year.

The Profit before Tax and Profit after Tax for the year under review amounted to R 1351.83 crores and R 1016.17 crores respectively as compared to R 1010.43 crores and R 764.47 crores, in the previous financial year.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Managements Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this report and gives detail of the overview, industry structure and developments, different product groups of the Company, operational performance of its various business segments.

CREDIT RATING

The Companys financial discipline and prudence is reflected in strong credit rating ascribed by CRISIL as under: -

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated R 1710.9 crores (Enhanced from R 1445.90 crores) Long-Term Rating CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short-Term Rating CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed) R 200 Crores commercial paper CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

FIXED DEPOSITS

In accordance with the terms and conditions governing the Fixed Deposit Scheme, the Company had exercised the option to repay on 1st April, 2014, all the Fixed Deposits with accrued interest as at the end of 31st March, 2014. Accordingly, the Company is not having any Fixed Deposit as on 31st March, 2024.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Board of Directors acknowledge the responsibility for ensuring compliances with the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the preparation of annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and state that: • in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there is no material departures from the same; • the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; • the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; • the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; • the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and • the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has taken the requisite steps to comply with the recommendations concerning Corporate Governance.

A separate statement on Corporate Governance together with a certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Annual Report.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING / OUTGO

Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo required to be given pursuant to Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure - I to this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The prescribed particulars of Employees required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure - II to this Report.

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and forming part of the Boards Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is given in the separate Annexure of this Report.

The Annual Report excluding the aforesaid Annexure is being sent to the Members of the Company in terms with the provision of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013. Members who are interested in obtaining these particulars may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company. The aforesaid Annexure is also available for inspection by Members at the Registered Office of the Company, 21 days before the 82nd Annual General Meeting and up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting during the business hours on working days.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The consolidated financial statements of the company & its subsidiary & associate which form part of Annual Report have been prepared in accordance with section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statement of Subsidiary Company & Associate Company in the prescribed format AOC-I is annexed herewith as Annexure - III to this Report. The statement also provides the details of performance and financial position of the Subsidiary Company & Associate Company.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Audited Financial Statements, including the consolidated financial statements & related information of the Company & Audited Accounts of its Subsidiary Company are available on the website www.supreme.co.in. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the registered office of the company. Any member desirous of obtaining a copy of the said financial statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the company.

The Consolidated net profit of the company and its subsidiary amounted to R 1062.34 crores for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as compared to R 862.42 crores for the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

Additional details regarding performance of the Associate Company & Subsidiary Company have been mentioned in the succeeding paragraphs.

ASSOCIATE COMPANY - SUPREME PETROCHEM LIMITED (SPL)

Net Revenue and Net Profit of SPL for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was R 5321.49 crores and R 346.48 crores as against R 5346.14 crores and R 498.14 crores respectively during the previous year. During the year under review, your Company received an aggregate amount of R 52.09 crores as Dividend, including R 11.58 crores of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-2024 declared by SPL.

SPL is working on ambitious expansion plan. SPLs first line of MASS ABS Project is progressing as per schedule & is expected to commence in Q4 of FY 2024-2025. Second phase of EPS capacity expansion project is progressing as per schedule & is expected to be commissioned in Q4 of FY 2024-2025. SPL has announced a new growth centre at village Munak, Karnal, Haryana for manufacturing of PS, EPS & derivatives such as XPS, 3D panel, sheeting etc., SPL has started pre-project work for this site including environment clearance and other statutory approvals.

SPL has proposed final dividend of R 7 per share in its Board Meeting held on 24th April, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders which would entitle the company to receive an amount of R 40.51 Crores as dividend during the year 2024-2025.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

FY 2023-24 exhibited mix of business sentiments wherein slowing down in demand due to geo-political situation experienced in some part of the world and improvement in business in other parts of the world. Supreme has improved their piping division exports in Europe, UK, Ireland while experience slowdown in GCC & neighboring countries including substantial drop in anticipated project orders. During the FY 2024-25, the total focus of growth will be volume oriented thus targeting to achieve exports of 5000 tons of piping products which in value terms at current pricing will be around US$ 10.0 million. Target will be achieved by improving performances of existing trade partners & enhancing trade partners in current & new geographies likes of USA, Canada, Africa, Russia, Australasia. Brand image will be promoted through participation into international exhibitions & visiting the prospective & existing markets. Expanding the product range, seeking product conformity to the various international standards indirectly improving the product acceptance across the global market.

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors of the Company had adopted a Policy for determining material subsidiary company in line with the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Policy is uploaded on the Companys website at www. supreme.co.in. Presently there is no material subsidiary company.

DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT / RE APPOINTMENT

Director Retiring by Rotation

Shri B.L. Taparia, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director Shri B. L. Taparia, Non-Executive Director (DIN: 00112438) of the Company, retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(1A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, consent of the members have also been accorded for continuation of Shri B. L. Taparia, who has attained the age of 75 years, as a Director of the Company as long as he continues in the same capacity.

Director Appointments/Re-appointments for Members approval

The Board of the Company, on recommendations of the NRC, after considering the qualification, experience, knowledge, skills possessed, and also on the basis of declaration submitted by Shri Rajeev M Pandia approved/recommended the continuation of his directorship, on the Board, for approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM. Shri Rajeev M Pandia, Independent Director Shri Rajeev M Pandia, Non-Executive Independent Director at 78th Annual General Meeting was re-appointed for a further period of five years from 16th September, 2020 to 15th September, 2025. He will attain 75 years of age on 17th December, 2024, therefore in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 17(1A) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, members approval is required for continuation of his directorship up to the expiry of his term of office i.e. upto 15th September, 2025. The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of the independence as prescribed both under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Shri M P Taparia, Managing Director, Shri P C Somani, Chief Financial Officer and Shri R J Saboo, VP (Corporate Affairs) & Company Secretary were appointed as Key Managerial Personnel of your Company, in accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 and there is no change in the same during the year under review.

DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES a. Board Meetings:

The Board of Directors met on 5 occasions virtually/ physically during the year ended 31st March, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. The details thereof are given in the Corporate Governance Report. b. Board Performance Evaluation:

(i) The Board in consultation with Nomination and Remuneration Committee has devised criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board/Committees, and other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation of Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors. Performance evaluation has been carried out as per the Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

Pursuant to amendment in section 178 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, which is effective from 7th May, 2018, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee noted the amendment and decided to carryout evaluation of performance of Board, its Committees and individual Director. Accordingly Nomination and Remuneration Committee conducted the performance evaluation of Board, its Committees and individual Director in its meeting held on 19th January, 2024.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was also carried by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman, Managing Director & Executive Directors was carried out by the independent Directors at its separate meeting held on 19th January, 2024.

The Board has, on the recommendation, of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a Nomination & Remuneration policy and Policy on fixation of criteria for selection & appointment, removal of Directors & Senior Management Personnel. The Nomination & Remuneration Policy and Policy on fixation of criteria for selection & appointment of Directors & Senior Management Personnel are annexed herewith as Annexure IV (A) & Annexure IV (B) to this Report.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors:-

The Statutory Auditors M/S Lodha & Co LLP., Chartered Accountants having Registration No E300284 (erstwhile M/S Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants having Registration No 301051E) was re-appointed in 79th Annual General Meeting to hold office from the conclusion of 79th Annual General Meeting for a term of consecutive five years till conclusion of 84th Annual General Meeting.

The Statutory Auditors have given a confirmation that they are eligible to continue with their appointment and that they have not been disqualified in any manner from continuing as Statutory Auditors.

Statutory Auditors Lodha & Co LLP., Chartered Accountants having Registration No E300284, vide their letter dated 16th January, 2024, addressed to Board of Directors of the Company intimated that Lodha & Co. has been converted to a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) by the name "Lodha & Co. LLP" with effect from 27th December, 2023.

Pursuant to Section 55 read with Second Schedule of LLP Act and General Circular no. 09/2023 dated 30th April 2013 issued by MCA and Guidelines issued by the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the India (ICAI), Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 19th January, 2024, discussed and approved the continuation of Lodha & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (erstwhile M/s Lodha & Co.) as a Statutory Auditors of the company for the balance period of second term of 5 (five) years, to hold office till the conclusion 84th Annual General Meeting.

AUDITORS REPORT

Note on financial statement referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark.

COST AUDITORS

In terms of the provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. Kishore Bhatia & Associates, Cost Accountants (Registration No: 00294) as Cost Auditor of the Company, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025, on a remuneration as mentioned in the Notice convening the 82nd Annual General Meeting for conducting the audit of the cost records maintained by the Company.

A Certificate from M/s. Kishore Bhatia & Associates, Cost Accountants has been received to the effect that their appointment as Cost Auditor of the Company, if made, would be in accordance with the limits specified under Section 141 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

A resolution seeking Members approval for remuneration payable to Cost Auditors forms part of the Notice of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and same is recommended for your consideration.

Cost Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2023 was filed with the Registrar of Companies, within the prescribed time limit and for the year ended 31st March 2024 the same shall be filed within prescribed time after completion of Cost Audit by the Cost Auditors.

The Company has made and maintained requisite Cost accounts and records as required to be maintained as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s V. Laxman & Co., Company Secretaries (C.P No. 744), to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 issued by M/s. V. Laxman & Co, Company Secretaries in Form MR-3 forms part to this report - as Annexure V. The said report does not contain any observation or qualification requiring explanation or adverse remark.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The details pertaining to composition of the Audit Committee and terms of reference are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no other material changes or commitments occurred after 31st March 2024, which may affect the financial position of the company or may require disclosure.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The company has in place Internal Financial Control system, commensurate with size & complexity of its operations to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information & compliance of various internal controls & other regulatory & statutory compliances. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Internal Auditors comprising of professional Chartered Accountants monitor & evaluate the efficacy of Internal Financial Control system in the company, its compliance with operating system, accounting procedures & policies at all the locations of the company. Based on their report of Internal Audit function, corrective actions in the respective area are undertaken & controls are strengthened. Significant audit observations & corrective action suggested are presented to the Audit Committee.

PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the transactions with Related Parties are placed before the Audit Committee as also placed before the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee and the Board is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are audited and a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis.

All transactions entered into with related parties during the year were on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and in line with the threshold of materiality defined in the Companys policy on Related Party Transactions & are in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules issued thereunder & Regulation 23 of (SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. During the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, there were no transactions with related parties which qualify as material transactions.

The details of the related party transactions are set out in Note 39 to the standalone financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set out as Annexure VI to this Report.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is also uploaded on the Companys website at the Link: www.supreme.co.in

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES

The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Act to the extent applicable, with respect to the loans and investments made.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

A "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company is constituted, to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns by them of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company has an elaborate risk Management procedure and adopted a systematic approach to mitigate risk associated with accomplishment of objectives, operations, revenues and regulations. Your Company believes that this would ensure mitigating steps proactively and help to achieve stated objectives. The entitys objectives can be viewed in the context of four categories Strategic, Operations, Reporting and Compliance. The Company consider activities at all levels of the organization, viz Enterprise level, Division level, Business unit level and Subsidiary level, in Risk Management framework. The Risk Management process of the Company focuses on three elements, viz. (1) Risk Assessment; (2) Risk Management; (3) Risk Monitoring.

A Risk Management Committee is constituted which has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risk that the organization faces.

The key risks and mitigating actions are also placed before the Audit Committee of the Company. Significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations, including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the company and the initiatives undertaken by the company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure of this Report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014. Annexure VII (A), (B) & (C1 & C2).

The Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www. supreme.co.in.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTANIBILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) as approved by the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Committee and Board of Directors for F.Y. 2023-24, forms part of this Annual Report.

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and have a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. As required under law, an Internal Complaints Committee has been constituted for reporting and conducting inquiry into the complaints made by the victim on the harassments at the work place. During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year 31st March, 2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www. supreme.co.in.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under ESOS.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Directors of the Company received any remuneration or commission from its subsidiary.

5. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude and record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all the employees at all the levels during the year. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the encouragement, co-operation and support received by the Company from the local authorities, bankers, customers, suppliers and business associates. The directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.

