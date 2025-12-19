NBCC Wins ₹179.37 Crore PMC Order for Phase II Development of IIM Sambalpur Campus

NBCC India Ltd said on Friday that it has received a work order worth ₹179.37 crore for providing project management consultancy services for Phase II infrastructure development of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur.

The state owned construction and project management company said the contract has been awarded by the Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur and falls within its normal course of business.

NBCC clarified that the order is domestic in nature and does not involve any related party transactions. The scope of work includes PMC services for the next phase of campus expansion at IIM Sambalpur although the company did not disclose the execution timeline for the project.

For the quarter ended September 2025 NBCC reported a 26 percent year on year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹153.5 crore compared with ₹122 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 19 percent to ₹2,910.2 crore from ₹2,446 crore reflecting steady execution momentum across its ongoing project portfolio.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹100.8 crore slightly higher than ₹100.3 crore reported a year ago. Operating margin narrowed to 3.5 percent from 4 percent in the year ago period due to higher cost pressures.

NBCC continues to play a key role in executing large scale government and institutional projects across sectors such as education housing and urban infrastructure. Orders from premier institutions including Indian Institutes of Management are seen as supportive of the company’s long term project pipeline and revenue visibility.

In recent weeks NBCC has seen strong order inflows adding to its backlog. The company received orders worth ₹289.39 crore from NALCO and SAIL last week. Earlier on December 3 NBCC had secured five construction and redevelopment orders with a combined value of ₹665 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com