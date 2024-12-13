Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results This is to inform that Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting dated November 13, 2024 inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company NBCC (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 31 2024 to inter-alia consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company in the ratio as it may deem fit by way of capitalization of reserves subject to the Shareholders approval. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company for all the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives shall close from August 28 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. The aforesaid information is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.nbccindia.com/webEnglish/BoardMeetingNotices This is in reference to the NBCCs intimation dated August 27, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Issuance of Bonus Shares and fixation of record date The Board of Directors has recommended the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of ? 1/- (Rupee One Only) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ? 1/- (Rupee One Only) each to the eligible members of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board has fixed Monday, October 07, 2024 as Record date to determine the eligibility of members to receive bonus shares. Other details are enclosed at Annexure-I (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1. Approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company had been closed from July 1 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. The aforesaid information is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.nbccindia.com/webEnglish/BoardMeetingNotices The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

This is to inform that , Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their meeting held on Thursday July 25, 2024 accorded its approval to designate Dr. Suman Kumar, Director (Commercial)/Whole Time Director, NBCC as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on Thursday June 27, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved following: 1. To increase the authorized share capital to Rs. 1,000 crores divided into 1,000 crore equity shares of Rs. 1/- each and consequential alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of Shareholders. 2. To consider and approved the appointment of Shri Saleem Ahmad (Whole-time Director, NBCC) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1. Approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for transactions in the shares of the Company is closed from April 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday May 28, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend @ 0.63 % i.e. Rs. 0.63 /- per paid up equity share of Rs. 1/- each (subject to deduction of TDS) for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. This is in reference to the outcome of Board Meeting intimated to Stock Exchanges on May 28, 2024, it is requested that the outcome w.r.t. dividend shall be read as under: The Board of Directors of NBCC in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 recommended a final dividend @63% (Instead of 0.63% as mentioned earlier due to typographical error) i.e. Rs. 0.63/- per paid up equity share of Rs. 1/- each (subject to deduction of TDS) for the FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on March 23, 2024 has appointed M/s P. C. Jain & Co. as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024