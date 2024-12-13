|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results This is to inform that Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting dated November 13, 2024 inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company NBCC (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 31 2024 to inter-alia consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company in the ratio as it may deem fit by way of capitalization of reserves subject to the Shareholders approval. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company for all the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives shall close from August 28 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. The aforesaid information is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.nbccindia.com/webEnglish/BoardMeetingNotices This is in reference to the NBCCs intimation dated August 27, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Issuance of Bonus Shares and fixation of record date The Board of Directors has recommended the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of ? 1/- (Rupee One Only) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ? 1/- (Rupee One Only) each to the eligible members of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board has fixed Monday, October 07, 2024 as Record date to determine the eligibility of members to receive bonus shares. Other details are enclosed at Annexure-I (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1. Approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company had been closed from July 1 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. The aforesaid information is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.nbccindia.com/webEnglish/BoardMeetingNotices The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|This is to inform that , Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their meeting held on Thursday July 25, 2024 accorded its approval to designate Dr. Suman Kumar, Director (Commercial)/Whole Time Director, NBCC as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on Thursday June 27, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved following: 1. To increase the authorized share capital to Rs. 1,000 crores divided into 1,000 crore equity shares of Rs. 1/- each and consequential alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of Shareholders. 2. To consider and approved the appointment of Shri Saleem Ahmad (Whole-time Director, NBCC) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1. Approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for transactions in the shares of the Company is closed from April 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday May 28, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend @ 0.63 % i.e. Rs. 0.63 /- per paid up equity share of Rs. 1/- each (subject to deduction of TDS) for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. This is in reference to the outcome of Board Meeting intimated to Stock Exchanges on May 28, 2024, it is requested that the outcome w.r.t. dividend shall be read as under: The Board of Directors of NBCC in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 recommended a final dividend @63% (Instead of 0.63% as mentioned earlier due to typographical error) i.e. Rs. 0.63/- per paid up equity share of Rs. 1/- each (subject to deduction of TDS) for the FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on March 23, 2024 has appointed M/s P. C. Jain & Co. as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|NBCC (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1. Approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to (NBCC-Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Insiders) the Trading Window for transactions in the shares of the Company had been closed from January 1 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting dated, February 13, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. A signed copy of un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Auditors Limited review Report thereon is enclosed herewith The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Limited in their Board Meeting held on Thursday, February 13, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. A signed copy of the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
The projects will contain 49,748 dwellings across four states. The project's construction cost is about ₹9,445 Crore.Read More
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has ordered for assigning the NBCC to Supertech Ltd as the Project Management Consultant to finish off the 16 of their flats.Read More
HSCC (India) has also received a construction order worth ₹213 crore from Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.Read More
The second order is for setting up Radiation Oncology Units (Radiotherapy Units) in District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, which would be executed on a turnkey basis.Read More
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Last week, NBCC won a ₹202 crore contract from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO).Read More
Net profit surged 52.8% YoY, reaching ₹125.1 Crore, compared to ₹81.9 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Contract from GAIL worth ₹50 crore involves planning, designing, and executing interior and fit-out works across three floors of GAIL’s office in New Delhi.Read More
The order involves constructing buildings at BIS headquarters in New Delhi, a central laboratory in Sahibabad, the National Institute of Training for Standardization in Noida, and regional laboratories in Mohali and Bengaluru.Read More
According to the order, Hindustan Steelworks Construction would develop BoB's commercial plot in Financial City, Bengaluru Hardware Park.Read More
