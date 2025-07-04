NBCC Bags ₹65.73 Crore Worth of New Projects Across Karnataka and Odisha

NBCC (India) Ltd has announced fresh project wins totaling ₹65.73 crore, as per its latest regulatory disclosure dated Thursday, July 3. The largest among the newly secured contracts is a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) assignment from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology.

The scope of work involves the construction and development of multiple buildings, along with external development works at the Energy Institute, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This project is valued at ₹43.90 crore.

Additionally, NBCC has bagged two more contracts from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS):

One contract pertains to the construction of a regional office building for NVS in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, valued at ₹6.42 crore.

The second involves the construction of central covered courtyards across various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Odisha, estimated at ₹15.41 crore.

NBCC clarified in its filing that all three projects are aligned with the company’s routine business operations.

At 9:37 am, NBCC shares are trading at ₹118, or with a 0.84% surge on July 4, 2025. NBCC (India) Ltd shares have dipped 5.11% in the last year, gained 27.49% in the year-to-date, and dipped 4.78% in the last month.

NBCC (India) Limited, a government-owned enterprise operating under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, plays a key role in India’s infrastructure development landscape. The company’s operations are broadly divided into three core areas:

Project Management Consultancy (PMC), which includes overseeing the redevelopment of government-owned properties,

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, and

Real Estate Development, involving both residential and commercial projects.

NBCC has established itself as a trusted execution partner for various large-scale government initiatives across the country.

