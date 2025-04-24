NBCC Secures ₹64.67 Crore Infra Orders

NBCC (India) Ltd announced a recent infra project win. The company announced a new infrastructure orders totaling approximately ₹64.67 crore, boosting investor sentiment.

The fresh work orders span three infrastructure projects across educational institutions in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Odisha, reinforcing NBCC’s expertise in the education infra segment. The largest contract, worth ₹29.65 crore, was awarded for constructing a hostel block at Sewa Bharti’s Vidya Mandir in Mandoli, Delhi.

Another key project includes infrastructure work at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, with the contract value of ₹18.05 crore. The third order, worth ₹16.97 crore, is related to developmental work for Dhamnagar College in Bhadrak, Odisha.

These orders came from state government departments and educational institutions, indicating NBCC’s continued momentum within the public sector infrastructure segment. Although such orders form part of NBCC’s routine business operations, they reflect the company’s increasing presence in educational infrastructure development.

NBCC signed an MoU with MAHAPREIT (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd), a Maharashtra government corporation, in March to execute several consultancy and redevelopment projects.

With this tie-up, NBCC is looking at revenue of ₹5,000 crore in FY 2025–26, which represents a big growth opportunity. As per Chairman and MD K P Mahadevaswamy, NBCC is likely to close FY25 with an EBITDA margin of 5.5% to 6%, which is a stable financial performance.

At the time of writing, shares of NBCC (India) Ltd is currently trading at ₹100.28 which is a 0.53% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 13% in the last one year, and 17% in the last one month.