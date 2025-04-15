NBCC Secures ₹1,153 Crore from Aspire Leisure Park Sale

NBCC (India) Ltd, a Govt of India enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and a Navratna public sector enterprise, has conducted the e-auction for 560 Ashiana flats at Aspire Leisure Park, located at Greater Noida (West) and offered through 100% e-auction. The total value of the sale from this auction was around ₹1,153.13 crore and, was a part of ongoing efforts in real estate monetisation by the company.

NBCC will also receive a 1% marketing fee on the total sale value as part of the business transaction, in line with its existing business model in marketing and project management services.

The e-auction comes on the heels of another recent sale in which the NBCC sold 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley Phase-III, located in Greater Noida, in a transaction worth ₹1,504.69 crore.

Together, the two transactions this week fetched more than ₹2,650 crore, strengthening NBCC’s position as a saviour of stalled housing projects and liquidating high-value real estate assets.

Apart from the residential sales, NBCC has recently won three construction and renovation projects:

Nine-storey court building in Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, worth ₹46.69 crore.

A ₹72.17 crore court complex in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Renovation work at the TEC Building, New Delhi at a project cost of ₹2.04 crore.

Broadening its horizon in the digital infrastructure space, NBCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India on April 7. The MoU is aimed at jointly executing data centre projects in India and globally over the next five years, in a strategic diversification into tech-based infrastructure development.