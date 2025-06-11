NBCC Bags ₹50 Crore Contract to Redevelop Maa Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh

NBCC (India) Ltd. has landed a new contract worth ₹50.54 crore from the Ministry of Tourism. The company will take on the development of the Maa Chintpurni Temple located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

This project is part of the government’s PRASHAD scheme, which aims to improve infrastructure at prominent pilgrimage destinations across India. The latest order reinforces NBCC’s steady involvement in public sector development, especially in projects with cultural and religious significance.

Just last month, NBCC received a separate order estimated at ₹161.55 crore from Power Finance Corporation Ltd. This contract is for interior works at Tower H of the World Trade Centre, situated in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

Around the same time, NBCC also concluded a major real estate deal through the e-auction of its Aspire Silicon City Phase 4 project in Noida. The development and sales rights for this residential project were awarded to AU Real Estate for a total consideration of ₹1,467.93 crore. Spread across 8.5 acres in one of Noida’s well-developed sectors, the project consists of seven residential towers.

Out of these, five towers comprising 446 apartments have already been handed over to AU Real Estate as part of the transaction. The deal is among the largest property transactions in the Noida region this year, reflecting NBCC’s strong foothold in residential developments.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com