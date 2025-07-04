Top Stocks for Today - 4th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The business has entered into an agreement with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) to build, own, and operate two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs). The company will use these carriers to transport imported ethan to ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL) for captive petrochemical use.

Vedanta Limited: The company announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and posted a mixed performance. Vedanta witnessed decline in some segments. Lanjigarh Refinery logged record alumina output at 587 kt. The company logged a 9% year-on-year growth and a 36% growth on a sequential basis. The business posted a 150% QoQ growth in ferro chrome production, fuelled by a 66% growth in ore output.

NBCC (India): The company announced securing new work orders for an aggregate value of ₹65.73 Crore. The stated contract involves project management consultancy (PMC) services for several building developments such as external works at the Energy Institute in Bengaluru.

Reliance Industries: The retail unit Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has entered into a strategic minority investment in UK-based FaceGym, a facial fitness and skincare brand. With this acquisition, RRVL marks its foray into the beauty and wellness sector.

Indian Energy Exchange: IEX logged a 15% year-on-year increase in its electricity traded volumes in Q1 FY26, soaring to 32,382 million units (MU). The business said that robust performances in the Real-Time Market (RTM) and Green Market segments drove growth.

