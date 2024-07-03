Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinancial Services
Open₹179.5
Prev. Close₹177.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹962.56
Day's High₹179.75
Day's Low₹177.02
52 Week's High₹244.4
52 Week's Low₹130.2
Book Value₹12.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,790.99
P/E41.08
EPS4.31
Divi. Yield1.41
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.43
103.41
102.67
40.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
844.76
681.06
599.3
491.26
Net Worth
948.19
784.47
701.97
531.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
425.54
317.11
257.03
0
yoy growth (%)
34.19
23.37
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-37.18
-38.97
-32.52
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
399.6
281.79
227.78
0
Depreciation
-16.32
-15.85
-15.24
0
Tax paid
-97.09
-68.3
-49.87
0
Working capital
-362.85
-57.33
-111.09
50.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.19
23.37
0
0
Op profit growth
40.91
26.87
0
0
EBIT growth
41.47
23.76
0
0
Net profit growth
41.69
19.99
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
449.15
400.85
431.04
317.85
257.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
449.15
400.85
431.04
317.85
257.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
112.59
86.5
60.79
38.38
40.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,339.75
|114.86
|72,287.59
|281.72
|0.28
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,805.35
|82.1
|37,731.82
|171.15
|1.22
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,160.85
|139.08
|31,393.83
|110.53
|0.12
|256.56
|347.29
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,472.2
|86.73
|25,289.52
|85.18
|0.39
|269.23
|70.48
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
5,096.05
|62.96
|25,159.26
|115.22
|0.91
|341.9
|200.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satyanarayan Goel
Independent Director
Kayyalathu Thomas Chacko
Independent Director
Tejpreet S Chopra
Independent Director
Sudha Pillai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gautam Dalmia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amit Garg
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Vineet Harlalka
Joint Managing Director
Rohit Bajaj
Independent Director
Rajeev Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
Summary
Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) is the first and largest power exchange in India. It has a dominant market share of over 98% of traded volume in electricity and diverse registered participants base of more than 6300. Providing an automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, IEX enables efficient price discovery and offers participants the opportunity to trade in electricity contracts, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates). The exchange platform increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India and enhances the speed and efficiency of trade execution. IEX is approved and regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and has been operating since 27 June 2008. The Exchange is a professionally managed company. Indian Energy Exchange is one of two exchanges in India that offer an electronic platform for the trading of electricity products and has a substantial majority market share among the power exchanges in India. The DAM constitutes the substantial majority of the energy contracts that are traded on the Exchange. The Exchange is an online platform which is accessible to registered participants throughout India. The Exchange increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India and enhances the speed and efficiency of trade execution. In addition to trade execution, the exchange offers settlement services, including electronic trade confirmation, access t
Read More
The Indian Energy Exchange Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is ₹15790.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is 41.08 and 15.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Energy Exchange Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is ₹130.2 and ₹244.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.13%, 3 Years at -11.82%, 1 Year at 8.50%, 6 Month at -4.46%, 3 Month at -15.30% and 1 Month at -0.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.