iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Share Price

177.09
(0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open179.5
  • Day's High179.75
  • 52 Wk High244.4
  • Prev. Close177.02
  • Day's Low177.02
  • 52 Wk Low 130.2
  • Turnover (lac)962.56
  • P/E41.08
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value12.71
  • EPS4.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,790.99
  • Div. Yield1.41
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open172.88
  • Day's High178.43
  • Spot176.14
  • Prev. Close174.13
  • Day's Low169.58
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot3,750
  • OI(Chg %)-17,66,250 (-8.93%)
  • Roll Over%9.55
  • Roll Cost1.62
  • Traded Vol.3,17,62,500 (8.9%)
View More Futures

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Financial Services

Open

179.5

Prev. Close

177.02

Turnover(Lac.)

962.56

Day's High

179.75

Day's Low

177.02

52 Week's High

244.4

52 Week's Low

130.2

Book Value

12.71

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,790.99

P/E

41.08

EPS

4.31

Divi. Yield

1.41

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|02:33 PM

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 47.17%

Institutions: 47.16%

Non-Institutions: 52.56%

Custodian: 0.27%

Read More
Share Price

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

103.43

103.41

102.67

40.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

844.76

681.06

599.3

491.26

Net Worth

948.19

784.47

701.97

531.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

425.54

317.11

257.03

0

yoy growth (%)

34.19

23.37

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-37.18

-38.97

-32.52

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

399.6

281.79

227.78

0

Depreciation

-16.32

-15.85

-15.24

0

Tax paid

-97.09

-68.3

-49.87

0

Working capital

-362.85

-57.33

-111.09

50.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.19

23.37

0

0

Op profit growth

40.91

26.87

0

0

EBIT growth

41.47

23.76

0

0

Net profit growth

41.69

19.99

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

449.15

400.85

431.04

317.85

257.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

449.15

400.85

431.04

317.85

257.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

112.59

86.5

60.79

38.38

40.27

View Annually Results

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,339.75

114.8672,287.59281.720.28747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,805.35

82.137,731.82171.151.22247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,160.85

139.0831,393.83110.530.12256.56347.29

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,472.2

86.7325,289.5285.180.39269.2370.48

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

5,096.05

62.9625,159.26115.220.91341.9200.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satyanarayan Goel

Independent Director

Kayyalathu Thomas Chacko

Independent Director

Tejpreet S Chopra

Independent Director

Sudha Pillai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gautam Dalmia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amit Garg

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Vineet Harlalka

Joint Managing Director

Rohit Bajaj

Independent Director

Rajeev Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Summary

Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) is the first and largest power exchange in India. It has a dominant market share of over 98% of traded volume in electricity and diverse registered participants base of more than 6300. Providing an automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, IEX enables efficient price discovery and offers participants the opportunity to trade in electricity contracts, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates). The exchange platform increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India and enhances the speed and efficiency of trade execution. IEX is approved and regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and has been operating since 27 June 2008. The Exchange is a professionally managed company. Indian Energy Exchange is one of two exchanges in India that offer an electronic platform for the trading of electricity products and has a substantial majority market share among the power exchanges in India. The DAM constitutes the substantial majority of the energy contracts that are traded on the Exchange. The Exchange is an online platform which is accessible to registered participants throughout India. The Exchange increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India and enhances the speed and efficiency of trade execution. In addition to trade execution, the exchange offers settlement services, including electronic trade confirmation, access t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Energy Exchange Ltd share price today?

The Indian Energy Exchange Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is ₹15790.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is 41.08 and 15.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Energy Exchange Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is ₹130.2 and ₹244.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd?

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.13%, 3 Years at -11.82%, 1 Year at 8.50%, 6 Month at -4.46%, 3 Month at -15.30% and 1 Month at -0.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 47.16 %
Public - 52.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.