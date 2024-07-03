Summary

Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) is the first and largest power exchange in India. It has a dominant market share of over 98% of traded volume in electricity and diverse registered participants base of more than 6300. Providing an automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, IEX enables efficient price discovery and offers participants the opportunity to trade in electricity contracts, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates). The exchange platform increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India and enhances the speed and efficiency of trade execution. IEX is approved and regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and has been operating since 27 June 2008. The Exchange is a professionally managed company. Indian Energy Exchange is one of two exchanges in India that offer an electronic platform for the trading of electricity products and has a substantial majority market share among the power exchanges in India. The DAM constitutes the substantial majority of the energy contracts that are traded on the Exchange. The Exchange is an online platform which is accessible to registered participants throughout India. The Exchange increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India and enhances the speed and efficiency of trade execution. In addition to trade execution, the exchange offers settlement services, including electronic trade confirmation, access t

