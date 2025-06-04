iifl-logo
Indian Energy Exchange’s May trading volumes jump ~14%

4 Jun 2025 , 03:21 PM

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced its trading volumes on Wednesday. The business posted a 14% year-on-year growth in its monthly electricity traded volume at 10,946 million units (MUs).

The company said that Real-Time Market (RTM) witnessed its highest-ever monthly volumes at 4,770 MU. This was a 42% increase against 3,352 MU in May 2024. 

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) logged a traded volume of 3,510 MU in the period under consideration. This was a 20% decline against 4,371 MU in the previous corresponding period.

The Day-Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), posted a volume of 1,684 MU, higher by 38% against 1,221 MU in May 2024. 

Even though the company posted growth in volumes, prices across the board remain under pressure. The average clearing price in DAM was reported at ₹4.12 per unit in May 2025. This was a 22% decline compared to the previous year. The RTM average price stood at ₹3.43 per unit, down 28% against the previous year.

Due to these decline in prices, distribution and commercial industrial (C&I) consumers were able to procure electricity via exchanges at competitive prices, replacing costlier power sources.

The Green Market posted a volume of 915 MU in May 2025. This was a 47% increase against 622 MU in May 2024. The weighted-average price in G-DAM was ₹3.59 per unit.

