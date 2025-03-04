iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Energy Exchange’s Feb trade volume jumps 9% y-o-y

4 Mar 2025 , 08:58 AM

Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) announced a 9% increase in electricity traded volume on a year-on-year basis, reaching 9,622 Million Units (MU) in February 2025. The increase was fueled by robust demand across market segments, with the day-ahead market (DAM) and real-time market posting growth in double-digits.

The DAM segment traded 5,369 MU, up by 14% on a year-on-year basis. RTM volume increased 23% to 2,887 MU over the previous corresponding period. However, the term-ahead market witnessed a 45% decline trading 814 MU during the reporting month.

Even after high demand, market clearing prices in the DAM segment slipped 11% year-on-year to ₹4.38 per unit, reflecting higher liquidity on the supply side. This price decline provided distribution companies (discoms) and industrial consumers an opportunity to get power at competitive rates.

The IEX Green Market witnessed significant growth, with volumes up by 85% year-on-year to 552 MU. The green day-ahead market (G-DAM) registered a growth of 95% y-o-y to 519 MU, while the green term-ahead market (G-TAM) reported a marginal 3% y-o-y jump to 33 MU.

Additionally, 16.37 Lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded, a 167% upside on a year-on-year basis. The clearing prices are set at ₹350 and ₹349 per REC in trading sessions on February 12 and February 27, 2025.
