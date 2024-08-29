iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Option Chain

168.19
(-2.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--130₹0.050%48,7500%
82,500-4.34%₹60.22.2%145₹0.10%4,01,2500%
--147.5₹2.050%00%
41,250-26.66%₹53.1-3.01%150₹0.050%10,61,2500.35%
00%₹39.10%152.5--
30,0000%₹48.1-3.02%155₹0.050%3,71,2500%
00%₹45.9518.42%157.5₹0.05-80%78,7500%
93,750-13.79%₹43.11.41%160₹0.050%17,21,2500.43%
11,2500%₹40.626.87%162.5₹0.050%1,57,5000%
63,7500%₹40.916.85%165₹0.050%16,42,5000.22%
1,76,2500%₹35.639.88%167.5₹0.050%1,12,5000%
1,61,250-4.44%₹35.753.47%170₹0.050%16,57,5000.45%
86,2500%₹30.6-4.52%172.5₹0.05-50%1,16,2500%
2,77,500-1.33%₹30.258.03%175₹0.050%6,15,0001.23%
1,12,500-9.09%₹25.6-8.57%177.5₹0.050%3,63,7500%
10,31,250-14.86%₹26.310.97%180₹0.050%25,98,7500.43%
2,62,500-1.40%₹20.614.44%182.5₹0.050%1,98,7501.92%
11,10,000-3.58%₹19.44.3%185₹0.050%12,56,2500.90%
2,85,000-2.56%₹15.64%187.5₹0.050%4,53,750-0.81%
13,42,500-15.96%₹15.513.55%190₹0.05-50%19,12,500-5.20%
3,41,250-1.08%₹1316.07%192.5₹0.05-50%4,87,500-2.25%
14,06,250-13.39%₹1125%195₹0.05-66.66%12,90,000-12.02%
4,68,750-8.75%₹7.517.18%197.5₹0.05-80%5,47,500-13.09%
20,55,000-42.73%₹5.535.8%200₹0.05-90.9%18,41,250-23.28%
2,58,750-44.35%₹6.25145.09%202.5₹0.05-96.42%2,88,750-47.97%
6,56,250-82.26%₹0.3-81.25%205₹0.1-96.61%5,28,750-29.14%
5,13,750-36.57%₹0.05-95.23%207.5₹4.15-16.16%63,75054.54%
34,98,750-28.45%₹0.05-91.66%210₹4-43.26%2,51,250-8.21%
2,17,500-44.23%₹0.05-87.5%212.5₹8.5-8.1%1,16,2500%
12,45,000-26.54%₹0.05-80%215₹10.15-12.12%48,75018.18%
56,250-16.66%₹0.05-75%217.5₹14-0.35%26,2500%
14,40,000-5.41%₹0.05-66.66%220₹15.950%41,2500%
3,7500%₹1.10%222.5--
1,80,0000%₹0.050%225₹21.50%3,7500%
1,20,0000%₹0.050%227.5--

Indian Energy Ex: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|02:33 PM

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.