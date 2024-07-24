iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Futures Share Price

160.87
(-4.35%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Here's the list of Indian Energy Ex's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Indian Energy Ex's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

  • Open167.15
  • Day's High168.19
  • Spot160.87
  • Prev. Close168.42
  • Day's Low160.25
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot3,750
  • OI(Chg %)6,07,500 (1.86%)
  • Roll Over%0.7
  • Roll Cost0.83
  • Traded Vol.1,07,70,000 (30.48%)

Indian Energy Ex: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

5 Aug 2024|02:33 PM

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.

Read More

