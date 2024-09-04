iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Cash Flow Statement

173.63
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Indian Energy Ex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

399.6

281.79

227.78

0

Depreciation

-16.32

-15.85

-15.24

0

Tax paid

-97.09

-68.3

-49.87

0

Working capital

-362.85

-57.33

-111.09

50.96

Other operating items

Operating

-76.66

140.3

51.58

50.96

Capital expenditure

10.69

7.59

24.29

120.53

Free cash flow

-65.97

147.9

75.87

171.49

Equity raised

961.02

723.29

510.53

568.4

Investing

536.63

196.51

245.06

-114.63

Financing

21.74

25.64

13.91

0

Dividends paid

89.87

74.89

74.89

66.72

Net in cash

1,543.29

1,168.23

920.26

691.98

Indian Energy Ex : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|02:33 PM

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.