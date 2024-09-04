Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
399.6
281.79
227.78
0
Depreciation
-16.32
-15.85
-15.24
0
Tax paid
-97.09
-68.3
-49.87
0
Working capital
-362.85
-57.33
-111.09
50.96
Other operating items
Operating
-76.66
140.3
51.58
50.96
Capital expenditure
10.69
7.59
24.29
120.53
Free cash flow
-65.97
147.9
75.87
171.49
Equity raised
961.02
723.29
510.53
568.4
Investing
536.63
196.51
245.06
-114.63
Financing
21.74
25.64
13.91
0
Dividends paid
89.87
74.89
74.89
66.72
Net in cash
1,543.29
1,168.23
920.26
691.98
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.Read More
